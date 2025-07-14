The Pitt, the series that tells a 15 -hour round inside the emergency room arrives in Italy: when and where to see it

It is also about to arrive in Italy, after having conquered the hearts of the Americans, the TV series of listening records in the USA, The Pitt. It is an adrenaline, realistic, intense medical drama that tells life within the emergency room of a Pittsburgh hospital. Signed by R. Scott Gemmill, already behind the success of “Er – Medici on the front line” and “Ncis: Los Angeles”, and by HBO Max Original in America and Sky Exclusive in Italy, The Pitt has the protagonist Noah Wyle and offers a raw and realistic gaze on emergency medicine, telling in fifteen episodes the stories of the health workers who, between crowded coaches and decisions to be taken in a few. moments, they fight every day to save lives.

Between record listening and enthusiastic criticism (and a second season already confirmed), in America it is a real costume phenomenon: exclusively on Sky and Now from 24 September, The Pitt will soon also be available in Italy, a new and highly anticipated Medical Drama with Noah Wyle, of which the Italian trailer is released today.

The Pitt: the plot

The Pitt gives voice to the silent heroes of Healthcare, restoring, with authenticity and intensity, the complexity of work on the front line. At the center is Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (played by Noah Wyle, also executive producer), still marked by the effects of pandemic and the loss of his mentor. When a new group of trainees and internships become part of the overcrowded and sub-organic first aid of the trauma medical center of Pittsburgh-known affectionately as “The Pitt”-joins a heterogeneous team of doctors, surgeons, nurses and paramedics, ready to face every round with determination and humanity. While Robby finds himself dealing with a more attentive hospital management for budgets than patients, young doctors discover the difficulties, emotions and challenges of emergency medicine firsthand.

The Pitt: the cast

They are part of the cast Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine Lanasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden, (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker) and Shabana Azeez (Javadi).

The Pitt: when it comes out in Italy and where to see it

The Pitt will be available in Italy from 24 September exclusively on Sky and streaming only on Now.

The Pitt: the trailer