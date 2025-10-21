The queen of thrillers Camilla Läckberg returns to bookstores with ‘Bronze Dreams’

The queen of the European thriller Camilla Läckberg returns to bookstores with the latest chapter of the noir series about Faye, a woman determined to fight to the end to assert herself. The novel, Bronze dreamsis published by Marsilio and will be released on November 11th in the translation from Swedish by Alessandra Albertari, Laura Cangemi, Katia De Marco and Alessandra Scali.

The new novel by Camilla Läckberg

Jack, Faye’s ex-husband, has died, and with him many of the problems that tormented her have also gone. Now, however, she is threatened by the only person in the world capable of truly breaking her: her father. He has just escaped from the prison where he was serving his sentence and Faye will have to face her deepest fears to stop him. At risk is her safety, that of all the people Faye loves, and above all the future of her life’s work: the Revenge empire, the successful company she built by fighting against a thousand obstacles.

To plan the final revenge, Faye needs her most trusted allies, but she doesn’t yet know that the Stockholm police aren’t the only ones keeping an eye on her. Someone else also follows her every move: a woman with a dark and very determined past, her perfect nemesis who moves in the shadows and could take everything away from her.

The author

Camilla Läckberg is among the most read writers in the world, with 35 million copies sold in more than 60 countries. In addition to the first two books of Faye’s Story, she wrote for Marsilio the eleven novels featuring Erica Falck and Patrik Hedström, the collection of short stories “Snowstorm and the Scent of Almonds” and the trilogy co-written with the mentalist Henrik Fexeus. Born and raised in Fjällbacka on the west coast of Sweden, she lives in Stockholm with her husband and four children.

