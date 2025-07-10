The reality show inspired by "Squid Game" Back with a second season

Two years after the release of the first reality show inspired by Squid Game, “Squid Game: the challenge”, Netflix announces the arrival of a second chapter that, once again, people in flesh and blood will be able to fight in children’s games to win the prize pool of $ 456 thousand. The announcement comes from the same streaming platform which, shortly after the debut of the third and final season of the South Korean series, to date the most view of always on Netflix, has revealed that very soon the new chapter of the reality show inspired by the South Korean survival game will also be released.

But how will Squid Game be like: the challenge 2? For now we have no details on what awaits us but what we can say with certainty is that the participants will be presumably 456, just like in the Netflix series, the best prize could be 4.56 thousand dollars, as happened with the first season, and the games in which the participants will challenge each other, most likely, will be inspired by those of the second and third season of the series.

Among these we could see the jump of the rope, among the most popular games of the last season of the series, hide and seek and many others. But, for now, let’s enjoy the very first images of the reality show and we discover when it comes out on Netflix.

Squid Game: Challenge 2, the first teaser trailer

Squid Game: Challenge 2, when it comes out on Netflix

Squid Game: Challenge 2 comes out on Netflix on November 4, 2024.

Will Squid Game 4 be there?