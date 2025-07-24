The reality show "Physical: 100 to 1" He lands in Italy. In the cast there would be Canalis, Pellegrini, Alvise Rigo

In South Korea it was a phenomenon and now, according to Toray.it’s exclusive indiscretion, it would also seem to arrive in Italy. We are talking about the South Korean reality of Netflix “Physical: from 100 to 1” which sees one hundred competitors in perfect physical form, from Olympic athletes, to Strongman, from bodybuilder to gymnasts, testing in challenges of muscle force, balance, agility, strategy, mental resistance. Of the 100, in the end, only one will remain and the man or woman will be elected with the “most preschting physique of all”.

And it is precisely from the desire to understand what is that characterizes a perfect physique that was born, from the mind of the Korean producer Jang I have already, the idea of this project that on Netflix, in its original version, consists of two seasons aired respectively in 2023 and 2024.

Now, however, the time would seem to have come for the Italians to demonstrate one’s physical strength.

But who will be the competitors of the first Italian version of “Physical: 100 to 1”? Who has decided to get involved to prove they are the strongest of all? We at uisjournal.com had some anticipation on the cast.

From Elisabetta Canalis to Federica Pellegrini: the alleged names of the cast of “Physical: 100 to 1” Italy

The first Italian edition of “Physical: 100 to 1″ would be composed of a cast that would include many well -known faces of Italian show and sport. According to our sources, in fact, to compete in the new reality of Netflix, whose filming would be taking place in these days, there will be Elisabetta Canalis, known for her passion for sport and, specifically, for the kickboxing of which she was also a champion in some matches but also the former Venetian rugby player Alvise Rigo, today actor (he starred in the film by Pedro Almodovar ” Also in the drama of Ferzan Ozpetek “New Olympus”. In addition to them, the name of Federica Pellegrini, Olympic swimming champion and returning from a second place to the last edition of Ballando with the stars, also emerged.

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed the news, nor the cast but it would seem that these names are certain.

Physical from 100 to 1 Italy: when it comes out on Netflix

Being presumably still in the recording phase and not having yet been confirmed, we can expect this reality to arrive on Netflix no earlier than 2026.

