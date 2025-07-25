The rediscovery of the smallest snake in the world: an exemplary found under the rocks in the Barbados after 20 years

A barbados thread snake, a species that disappeared from science for 20 years, was rediscovered during an ecological investigation in March. Credit: Conor Blades



On the island Barbadosin the Antilles in Central America, a “disappeared” animal has been found for over 20 years: the smaller snake in the worldThe threadsnake of the Barbados (Tetracheilostoma Carlae). The discovery, which took place in March 2025 and announced only in these days, took place during an ecological investigation conducted by Ministry of the Environment and the National Barbados Standing and from Re: Wild -Organization co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio to protect and restore wild nature on a global scale. This small record snake reaches the maximum size of about 10 centimeters and is part of the Leptotiflopid family, known as slender blind snakes or Filo snakes.

Information on this rare species, described for the first time in 2008 by the evolutionist biologist Blair Hedges After careful genetic analysis, there are few difficulties in finding it in nature. The smallest snake in the world is a moving animal, capable of digging into the ground, which feeds on insect larvae like ants and termites. The little ones born from the brood of a single egg are about half of the size of an adult.

The specimen, after a long research, was found under a rock in the island’s forest was identified to the microscope by the project manager Connor Blades given its similarity with the BRAHMINY blind snakea small species of invasive snake introduced to Barbados in recent decades, and the difficulty in distinguishing the two species with the naked eye.

Once analyzed more closely, Blades identified the physical characteristics of the rare wire snake:

dorsal lines from the head to the tail of a orange pale

pale eyes on the sides of the head

on the sides of the head rostral squam on the nose

on the nose No glandular line on the head

For almost two decades, the Tetracheilostoma Carlae It was a ghost for the scientific community, so much so that it was included in the list of lost species of King: Wild. The Barbados government, through the project Cber (Conservative Barbados’ Endemic Reptiles), had already started a targeted research for more than a year to find this and other unique reptiles of the island. The safeguarding of these species is of fundamental importance given the critical situation of their habitats; 98% of the island forest, from the beginning of the colonial era, was deforestation To make space for agriculture, making the survival of the smallest snakes in the world complicated, as pointed out by the head of the Caribbean program of King: Wild Justin Springer: