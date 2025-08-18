eritema solare

Ecology

The redness of the skin is not tanning, but solar erythema: what it is and how to recognize it

After a sunny day, our skin could become red. Many people consider this redness as a tan, but it is not so. In these cases we talk about erythema solarwhat we informally call “scald” and which manifests itself with redness and sensation of burning, but also swelling or blisters in the most serious cases. In fact, if you press with finger on the red area, it is noted that the color red It vanishes after a few moments. Here, what causes redness is the blood subcutaneous, not the typical melanin of tan.

Specifically, as reported by the Superior Institute of Health (ISS) the red color comes from vasodilation of the capillaries under the skin, or from ainflammation of the skin caused byexcessive exposure to the ultraviolet rays of the sun. So when the leather becomes red, it does not mean that you have tanned, but that you have inflamed yourself to casual of too much sun without protections adequatetherefore without a correct application of the cream solar.

Recall that excessive exposure to the ultraviolet rays of the sun (GRAPE And UVB) is a risk factor of many diseases of the skinincluding the melanoma or the tumor of the skin. It is therefore important to always apply the sunscreen every 2 hours, above all after taking the bath or having sweaty, on the whole body, including navel, ears and neck of the feet.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

