The relaunch of tourism in Chernobyl: between historical conservation and sustainable promotion

The competent authorities of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the municipal administration of Slavutych have formalized a Memorandum in agreement aimed at promoting a sustainable and innovative tourist model. The agreement aims to redevelop these sites, historically marginalized, transforming them into symbols of resilience and development in the context of reconstruction postbellic of Ukraine. This initiative is part of a larger national relaunch program, aimed at mitigating the devastating impacts of the war, which is still causing great damage and destruction throughout the region. According to what reported by the state company Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (Chnpp), the program will contribute to increasing tourist attractiveness in the area of ​​exclusion around the plant, promoting the conservation of historical memory and promoting the consolidation of a positive image both nationally and internationally.

Slavutych, located at approximately 45 kilometers (km) east of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, was built in 1986 with the aim of hosting the staff evacuated by the town of Pripjatlocated only 3 km from the plant. Over time, ensuring safe accommodation also to the operators involved in Reclamation and recovery activities subsequent to the explosion of the reactor four, the city has consolidated its stable link with the inheritance of the accident and with the subjects engaged in the management and mitigation of the consequences.

The impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on the tourism sector

Following the nuclear disaster, the Exclusion areaan area of ​​about 4200 km2classified to high risk radiological due to the high levels of radioactive contamination present. Despite the prohibition categorical of human settlement permanent and the implementation of rigorous control and restriction measures of access, over the past decades the area in question has progressively established itself as one tourist destination of international importance. In particular, they received a high appreciation guided tours at the abandoned city of Pripjat and the “New Safe Confinement“, The imposing metal structure designed for the confinement of the radioactive materials of the reactor 4 February 2022. During the first days of the conflict, the Russian forces occupied the areas surrounding the Chernobyl plant, causing the Total suspension visits. At the same time, concerns concerning the integrity of the infrastructures and the safety of both the components and the operational staff on the site were raised internationally concerning

What are the objectives of the Memorandum

Despite the current stall phase, it remains intention Ukraine to reintegrate tourism into the recovery plans of the exclusion area. In this context, the recent cooperation Memorandum signed by the representatives of the Chernobyl power plant and the Slavuth administration is inserted, aimed at revitalization of a territory strongly marked by negative historical events. The new agreement focuses on the development of a sustainable tourism model that intact Historical education with the enhancement of the resilience of local communities and the territorial context. Considering the persistent global interest in the nuclear accident, the initiative aims to promote educational tourism multidisciplinary that combines historical, scientific aspects and environmental awareness. Among the main objectives of the Memorandum include funding to Civic Museum of Slavutychthe establishment of a tourist information center and the organization of historical exhibitions dedicated to the history of the plant. Parallel, they will be sponsored cultural activities Transversal such as festivals, study trips, assemblies and conferences, with the intention of preserving historical memory and underlining the importance of safety in nuclear plants.

In anticipation of a potential increase of the tourist influx, the Slavutych authorities have planned interventions aimed at enhancement strategic infrastructures for mobility and expansion of hotel accommodation capacity. In addition, training courses and multilingual seminars will be organized to local guides, with a specific focus on issues such as nuclear energy and ecologyin order to ensure an adequate professional preparation level in view of the recovery of the international tourism sector.