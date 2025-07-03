The report cards of the final of the Island of the Famous 2025

Perhaps we will remember the final of the Island of the Famous 2025 – which was held between Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 July – only for the poor Loredana Cannata who, without going around so much, risked staying there. Sorry to say because behind it there is a great team that works and above all because Veronica Gentili – for the first time at the helm of a reality show – was also very good tonight. However, one cannot fail to notice that it was a final in line with the whole edition: without infamy and without honors. Neither meat nor fish, telling it as you want.

On the whole edition we will return tomorrow with a special editorial, while on the final you can now fully express yourself. The listening data is not yet known, but what is certain that even during the final Veronica Gentili proved to be precise, ironic and professional. The speech he made in Teresanna Pugliese (the first eliminated of the final) is very appreciable.

The presenter stressed that her choice to go to the island, shortly after the birth of her second child, is a completely legitimate and personal choice. Nobody, Gentili said, should teach a mother how to be a mother. Teresanna appreciated the speech and thanked her. Gentile proms, also promoted Teresanna. A pity to see her out immediately; Especially against a castaway – Jey – definitely more warm

. The sincerity of Mario Adinofli at the beginning of the episode is appreciable: “We all want to do it and cross the line of the finish line,” he said without many laps of words. Moving on to the rest of the cast. Also this time Pierpaolo Pretelli, basically, has not been received. For heaven’s sake: precise, professional but in fact transparent. Not even the novelty of the initial dip from the helicopter gave that sprint that we waited, in a completely vain way, for weeks and weeks.

On the other hand, the speech for Simona Ventura is different. But on the other hand there was to expect it. The well -known presenter – this year as a commentator – was also perfect tonight. At the end Veronica was about to broadcast a summary video of the edition and she, Simona Ventura, interrupted her: “No, we have a surprise for you now. Send the video”. It is a tribute to Veronica Gentili, who also comments: “Do not do so that I am a sensitive girl and deconcently … thank you really!”. A nice gesture and a nice relationship between the two, also underlined during the final greetings.

What can I say, finally, of the winner? Sorry that Teresanna and Omar did not reach the final, they would have deserved it. Jey remains a mystery, as well as Mario Adinolfi’s second place. Cristina Plevani’s Vittorira, on the other hand, is deserved. And that urlo of joy when his name was made, is the answer to everything. After 25 years from the victory to the first edition of Big Brother, Plevani returns to a reality show and wins it. Chapeau.

