The RIP – Don’t trust: the trailer of the new film with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Netflix has finally released the first official trailer of “The Rip – Don’t trust”, which, thanks to the participation of two great stars like Matt Damon and Ben Afflack, we can already define one of the most anticipated films from the beginning of 2026. The project marks the return behind the camera of Joe Carnahan, a director dotted with titles loaded with adrenaline and stage shots, but not for this exempt from attention to attention to detail and insight. psychological. Let’s go into the atmospheres of this new film.

The Rip – Don’t trust: the first trailer

The RIP – Don’t trust: what we know about the movie

Set in Miami, the feature film tells the story of a group of policemen who runs into an abandoned hiding place containing millions of cash in cash. The discovery unleashes a spiral of suspicions, suspicions and internal conflicts: nobody knows more than who can trust, while external forces come into play to get their hands on the huge booty. Trust, loyalty and survival thus become the cornerstones of a story where the border between justice and corruption is more labile than ever.

The film is written and directed by Joe Carnahan, already the author of “Narc”, “The Gray” and “Copshop”, alongside the development phase of the story by Michael Mcgrale here. To support the production is Articles Equity, the company founded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in 2022, who after the success of “Air” and titles such as The Instigators and “Little things like these” continues to impose itself as a dynamic reality in the Hollywood scene.

The RIP – Don’t trust: the cast

In the cast we first find the couple of stars formed by Matt Damon (in the role of Lieutenant Dane Dumars) and Ben Affleck (who plays the detective sergeant JD Byrne). In addition to them, the film boasts a respectable cast, with already known names and faces of the great and small screen: Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler, Néstor Carbonell and Lina Esco.

The Rip – Don’t trust: when it comes out

“The Rip – Don’t trust” will be available on Netflix starting from January 16, 2026.