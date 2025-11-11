The Roses, the film with Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman on Disney+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

Culture

The Roses, the film with Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman on Disney+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

A “hilarious and heartbreaking story of love, ambition and spectacular dysfunction.” Disney+ announces The Rosesthe film directed by Jay Roach starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. Here is the trailer, the plot, the cast and everything you need to know.

The Roses, the trailer

The Roses, the plot

The Roses is a reimagining of the classic 1989 film The War of the Rosesbased on the novel by Warren Adler. Life seems easy for the perfect couple Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), the synopsis says: successful careers, a marriage full of love, fantastic children. But beneath the facade of their supposedly ideal life, a storm is about to brew: as Theo’s career plummets and Ivy’s ambitions take off, a powder keg of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.

The Roses, the cast

The cast of the film, in addition to Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, also includes Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao and Kate McKinnon.

The Roses, when it comes out

The film debuts streaming on Disney+ on December 3, 2025.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
A Turkish military plane crashed between Georgia and Azerbaijan with 20 people on board: what we know
At Campi Flegrei bradyseism increases to 25 mm per month, with 165 earthquakes: the latest INGV bulletin
US and Syria rapprochement, al-Sharaa visits Trump at the White House: why it is a historic meeting