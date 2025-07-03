The Sandman 2, Part 2: When he comes out on Netflix

After dragging us between nightmares and wonders, the second season of “The Sandman” enters its most tense and profound phase: the one in which Morfeo risks breaking forever. The Netflix series taken from the legendary Neil Gaiman comic with Tom Sturridge as the protagonist’s shoes, returns with six final episodes.

The second half of the season promises to be spectacular but also the most intimate, to make an elegant and dizzying reflection on what defines us: desire, pain, memory, time.

The explanation of the ending of The Sandman (to prepare for the second season)

When The Sandman 2 comes out, part 2

Divided into two volumes, the second season of “The Sandman” landed with the first six episodes on 3 July 2025 on Netflix. Volume number two, which includes episodes from seven to eleven, will be released on the platform on Thursday 24 July 2025, at 9.00 in the morning. On July 31, a bonus episode entitled “Death: The High Cost of Living” will be released.

The Sandman 2: the complete cast

The Sandman 2: The plot

The second season of “The Sandman” has rekindled Morfeo’s journey in the fragile universe that we learned about: his kingdom, his family, the world of vigil – everything is contaminated by his past choices. After a reunion long awaited as restless with the other eternal, a dream is forced to make a series of impossible choices. But in the mythical and stratified multiverse of “The Sandman” nothing is never simple: every step towards forgiveness opens voracies under the feet.

If the first half of the season has put the cards on the table – revealing new threats and ancient faults – it is in the second part that the narrative sinks the nails: old enemies re -emerge, new alliances become and unwinds, and even the gods tremble in the face of the consequences of the redemption. In these last episodes I dream of Dream not the echo of his mistakes, but also the collective pain he generated. He will be forced to take ahead with internal monsters and capricious deities, with unstable allies and emotional trajectories that do not grant shortcuts. And although the tone remains dreamlike, ethereal and visually suggestive, the human plan emerges in a domineering way: Morfeo is no longer just a cosmic entity, but a creature that seeks redemption.

The Sandman 2: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jaj66kmnwe