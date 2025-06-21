The Sandman 2: the complete cast

The imaginative and restless universe of “The Sandman” is preparing to drop the curtain. After the great success of the first season, Netflix brings the dreamlike saga taken from Neil Gaiman’s comics on the screen with a second and last season, divided into two volumes: the first of six episodes coming on July 3, the second with five episodes starting from 24 July. Once again Tom Sturridge wears the dark and solemn dress of Morpheus, the Lord of dreams, in what will be his epic conclusion. We discover the faces that will accompany us along the latest episodes of the series.

The Sandman 2: what we will see

It all starts again a few steps from the previous final. Corinthian has been annihilated, the vortex of dreams dissolved and the dreamlike realm needs to be reconstructed after a century of absence of his Lord. Morfeo is determined to turn the page and renews his kingdom and the palace itself, a symbol of an inner rebirth. But the past, with his load of faults and pains (his wife Calliope, the lost son Orpheus, and the burden imposed on Lucifer) returns to knock with force.

In the new season the balance of the endless, the entities that embody the eternal concepts of existence, will be questioned. One of them, Delirium, young and unpredictable, will bring messy and reflection. Morfeo will be forced to look inside, dragged into a path of responsibility, awareness and pain. The change, for those born to never change, can represent an abyss.

Tom Sturridge (interprets Morfeo)

Gwendoline Christie (interprets Lucifer)

Vivienne Achenamong (interprets Lucienne)

Kirby Howell-Baptist (interprets death)

Mason Alexander Park (playing desire)

Ruairi O’Connor (interprets Orpheus) – New entry

ESME Creed -Miles (interprets delirium) – New entry

Jack Gleeson (Puck) – New entry

Other characters (and actors):

Preston woman (interprets despair)

Jenna Coleman (interprets Johanna Constantine)

Versu Samunyai (interprets Rose Walker)

Eddie Karanja (interprets Jed Walker)

Sanjeev Bhaskar (playing Cain)

ASIM Chaudhry (interprets Abele)

Boyd Holbrook (Corinthian)

Patton Oswalt (Matthew Cable’s voice)

Other new entries:

Freddie Fox (interprets Loki)

Clive Russell (interprets Odin)

Laurence O’Fuarain (interprets Thor)

Ann Skelly (interprets Nuala)

Douglas Booth (interprets Cliccan)

Indya Moore (interprets Wanda)

Steve Coogan (voice of the dog Barnabas)

The trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=er18gmgqy2k