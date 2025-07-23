The Savant – Private profile: plot and release date of the thriller miniseries with Jessica Chastain

A new thriller miniseries entitled The Savant – Private profile. The protagonist of this series composed in total from 10 episodes is Jessica Chastain, Oscar winner for the eyes of Tammy Faye and already the protagonist of a limited series such as (the remake) scenes from a wedding (in reality it is instead married to an Italian).

What is the private profile about

The compelling series follows the events of an under -cover investigator known as “The Savant” (Chastain) who infiltrates the groups of online haters online in an attempt to stop their internal extremists before they act.

The cast of The Savant

The private profile cast is completed by Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Dama, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, together with the guest Star Pablo Schreiber.

Produced by the Fifth Season, private profile is produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, by the winner of the Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, Tokyo Vice), from the candidate to the Melissa James Gibson (anatomy of a scandal, House of Cards – the intrigues of power, The American) and the six times winner of the Winner of the DGA Matthew Heineman (A Private War, retrograde, Land Cartel). David Levine and Garrett Kemble are the executive producers for Anonymous Content. Andrea Stanley, author of the original article of Cosmopolitan, is a consultant.

When The Savant comes out

The series will make its debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 26 September with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday until November 7th.