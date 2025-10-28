The Secret Life of Mormon Wives 3: the trailer and when it comes out on Disney+

A new chapter for the “unscripted” series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Disney+ announces the third season of the “reality” about women from Utah after the scandal. Here’s the trailer and everything you need to know.

The Secret Life of Mormon Wives 3, the trailer

The Secret Life of Mormon Wives 3, previews

In the third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wivesexplains the synopsis, theThe protagonists face a friendship crisis as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between reality and fiction blur. When the search for the truth calls into question their integrity, a moral battle begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok ignites. The sisterhood and everything they have built are in the balance: will the protagonists be able to find their way to salvation? Or will their sins destroy #Momtok forever?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 3, the cast

The series stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter and Whitney Leavitt.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 3, when it comes out

The new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives debuts on Thursday 13 November with all 10 episodes, exclusively on Disney+ in Italy and on Hulu in the United States.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 3 poster