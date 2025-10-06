The seismic swarm at the Flegrei fields of 4 October ended with magnitude 3.3 earthquake shock

The October 4th A new seismic swarm has started Campi Flegrei with epicenter in the Pozzuoli area and that, in less than 12 hours, originated 13 SISMI with maximum magnitude of 3.3. The latter shock, the most intense, was recorded at 00:50 of 5 October with a hypocenter to just 2 km deep. Overall, the various earthquakes have been felt distinctly throughout the Flegrea area and in some neighborhoods of Naples but fortunately there are no particular damage or inconvenience to the population. Today, Monday 6 October, a new shock was recorded at 8:06 in magnitude 1.5 at a depth of 1 km.

But what is the difference between one swarm and one seismic sequence? There sequence It is usually characterized by a violent earthquake followed by a series of shocks of minor magnitude, while in the swarm there are usually a series of shocks whose magnitude is rather similar, without a single event that stands out compared to the others.

The fact that such a phenomenon has occurred at the Campi Flegrei is linked to bradyseisma phenomenon also called “volcanic breath”. It is a cyclic rise and lowering of the soil which, during its ascending phases, can create even rather intense earthquakes.