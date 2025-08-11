The series and films to see on Netflix this week of August

This is a very varied week this of Ferragosto 2025 on Netflix. Stories set in prison arrive, stories of millionaire teenagers but also high voltage thrillers.

Like every Monday, our usual appointment with the most awaited Netflix outings of the week returns and here’s what you will find in the Netflix catalog in the next few days and you shouldn’t miss.

A new Francesce series “Young Millionaires” arrives on a group of teenagers who becomes a millionaire (13 August)

It is a Friday 13 in Marseille. Samia, Léo, David and Jess, four inseparable friends, win the lottery. But at seventeen years of age, collecting the prize is impossible and is only the first of a long series of problems. Because when you are a minor and at stake there is a mountain of money, open the door to an avalanche of trouble. After all, how can you be serious at seventeen years with seventeen millions in your pocket?

To answer this question is a dramedy series ready to make you think about the value of the money.

There a new prison-drama: “In the mud” (August 14)

If you love Prison-Drama and we must say that there has been a little miss lately on Netflix, here comes a new Argentine series entitled “In The Mud” set in a prison.

While the La Quebrada, Gladys war “La Borges” and a group of prisoners who have never been in prison are transported in prison, they remain involved in a critical situation that will bind them forever. From that moment on, they face life behind bars as surviving, fighting against the adversities of the prison regime and the challenges of the various “tribes” that control the daily life of the prison. Using the weapons that each of them has inherited from their own personal history and discovering their strengths and weaknesses, a space will be conquered in the universe of La Quebrada.

“In the Mud” follows the transformation of these prisoners immersed in a new reality made of isolation and lack of freedom while trying to find their own space, fighting for rights and advantages and opposing the dominant influence of the “tribes” who dictate the law in prison. Not by choice, they will become “Las Embarradas”.

The reasons and objectives of their previous lives are replaced by the daily survival instinct while trying to maintain a link with the outside world. The contact with the family and with their loved ones, in addition to some unsolved situations, are the only things that push them to hope to regain the lost freedom.

“The night always arrives”, a new thriller with Vanessa Kirby (15 August)

And, on the day of August, a new film starring one of the actresses of the moment, Vanessa Kirby, arrives on Netflix.

Taken from the bestsell of Willy Vlautin, “Night Always Comes” tells the story of Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. In a dangerous odyssey over one night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally feel free.