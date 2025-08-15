The series and films to see on Netflix this weekend of August

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here then are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend of mid -August from 15 to 17 August 2025.

If you love thriller: the movie with Vanessa Kirby: “The night always comes”

For those looking for a nice thriller on the weekend of August, it can opt for “The night always arrives” starring the talented Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman, the fantastic 4: the beginnings). Taken from the bestsell of Willy Vlautin, “Night Always Comes” tells the story of Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. In a dangerous odyssey over one night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally feel free.

If you like the Prison Drama: “In the Mud”

“In the Mud”, the original “En El Barro” is an Argentine Prison Drama on the story of a group of prisoners, never in prison before, who remain involved in a dramatic situation that will bind them forever.

From that moment on, they face life behind bars as surviving, fighting against the adversities of the prison regime and the challenges of the various “tribes” that control the daily life of the prison. Using the weapons that each of them has inherited from their own personal history and discovering their strengths and weaknesses, a space will be conquered in the universe of La Quebrada.

En el barro The transformation of these prisoners immersed in a new reality made of isolation and lack of freedom follows while trying to find their own space, fighting for rights and advantages and opposing the dominant influence of the “tribes” who dictate the law in prison.

If you want something more “lighter”: there is the “Young Millionaires” Dramedy series

It is a little comedy, a little drama. By now we are used to these hybrid products in the serial world that deal with more serious but lightness themes. And this is exactly what “Young Millionaires” does, the French dramaDy series “Young Millionaires” on the history of a group of teenagers who suddenly become a millionaire.

It is a Friday 13 in Marseille. Samia, Léo, David and Jess, four inseparable friends, win the lottery. But at seventeen years of age, collecting the prize is impossible and is only the first of a long series of problems. Because when you are a minor and at stake there is a mountain of money, open the door to an avalanche of trouble. After all, how can you be serious at seventeen years with seventeen millions in your pocket?