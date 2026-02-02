The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

We are in the heart of winter, the days are cold and rainy and it is definitely the best time to stay at home, warm, enjoying a good series in front of the TV. But what’s new on Netflix this first week of February 2026?

From beloved legal dramas to new Spanish drama series, here’s all the best coming to Netflix from February 2 to 8, 2026.

The legal drama based on Michael Connelly’s novels returns: “Defense Lawyer – The Lincoln Lawyer” (February 5)

The legal drama “Defense Lawyer” returns this week. Based on the bestsellers by the famous writer Michael Connelly, the fourth season of the series is the adaptation of “The Law of Innocence”, the sixth novel in the series, in which the protagonist Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) faces the most difficult case of his career and must work tirelessly with his team to prove his innocence in the murder of former client Sam Scales. To exonerate him, they must investigate Sam’s latest scam, eventually clashing with the district attorney’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s past.

There is a new all-female French comedy: “Lionesse” (February 5)

Five women team up to get out of a difficult situation by robbing a bank disguised as men. An adrenaline rush and 36,280 euros later, the amateur thieves are forced to start over. It doesn’t take long before politicians, police and gangsters get on their trail, without imagining that behind this band of mercenaries is a group of ordinary women… And so the “ Lionesses.”

A new Spanish series on the parent-child relationship is released: “Salvador” (February 6)

Salvador is a Spanish dramatic thriller that tells the story of a father who discovers that his daughter has joined a group of neo-Nazis who he must approach to try to save her and understand what pushed her to join it. During a violent clash organized between the fierce fans of two football teams, the ambulance driver Salvador Aguirre rescues his daughter Milena, injured and member of an extremist group that defends racist, violent and homophobic values ​​completely opposite to those he taught her.

A documentary on “The True Queen of Chess” arrives (February 6)

Twelve-year-old Hungarian Judit Polgár cultivates the dream of establishing herself in the international chess scene, a historically male environment. As she rapidly climbs to the top, she aims to defeat the world champion Garry Kasparov and in a journey that lasted fifteen years she discovers that genius and tenacity are not enough to be considered the greatest chess player of all time.

