The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A new week of March arrives and there are many new releases on Netflix from absolute novelties to huge returns. This week, in fact, the phenomenon of Peaky Blinders returns with the highly anticipated film “The Immortal Man” but not only because there is also a new Brazilian series that seems to promise very well.

But let’s go into more detail.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The second season of the French thriller, Furies, is released (March 18)

The French thriller series “Furies” returns just this week with its second season. The plot?

Determined to avenge her father’s death, Lyna, a young woman who would like the simplicity of a normal life, ends up in the intricate network of the Fury, the vigilante of the Parisian underworld. Although he wants to resist the inexorable call of destiny at all costs, he soon discovers that escaping his fate is anything but easy.

There’s a new Brazilian thriller series inspired by real events: Radioactive Emergency (March 18)

A new Brazilian series also arrives: “Radioactive Emergency”. In this drama series inspired by real events, physicists and doctors race against time to contain a massive radiological disaster and save thousands of lives.

The best Brazilian series on Netflix

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man movie arrives (March 20)

And among the most anticipated titles not only of this week but of the whole of 2026 is the great return of Tommy Shelby on Netflix with the film “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man”. Oscar winner Cillian Murphy returns as the iconic Tommy Shelby in this epic film directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight.

Birmingham, 1940. In the chaos of World War II, Tommy Shelby is forced to return from voluntary exile to face the most brutal showdown of his life. With the future of his family and country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to reckon with his legacy or burn it to ash. By order of the Peaky Blinders.

The Immortal Man: what to expect

There’s a documentary about the Red Hot Chili Peppers (March 20)

And for lovers of music documentaries comes: “The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers”. It’s an in-depth look at the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the extraordinary impact of their original guitarist, Hillel Slovak. The documentary traces the early stages of the band’s development in Los Angeles and the deep bond of friendship that has developed between its members over the years.

The best documentaries on Netflix