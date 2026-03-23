The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

Spring has arrived, the sun is starting to warm up the days and even if the desire to be outdoors is great, don’t forget that many new series (and films) are arriving on Netflix.

In fact, a very interesting week begins for horror lovers but not only. From Nordic crime to true crime documentaries, here’s all the best coming to Netflix from 23 to 29 March 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The Australian teen drama returns: Heartbreak High (March 23)

The third season of the Australian teen drama “Heartbreak High” arrives. It’s time for the senior class at Hartley High to say goodbye to school and step into adulthood! But when a vengeful prank goes wrong, Amerie and her friends must hide their secret or risk losing everything.

The best teen dramas on Netflix

There is the true crime docuseries: “Homicide” (March 25)

A new chapter of “Homicide” also debuts, a docuseries that traces some of the most famous crimes of the city that never sleeps. An elite team of NYPD detectives relives the murder investigations that shaped their careers. These are their stories.

The best documentaries on Netflix

“Detective Hole”, a new Norwegian crime film, is released (March 26)

Created by Jo Nesbø, one of the greatest crime fiction storytellers, the “Detective Hole” series is a serial killer mystery featuring the famous antihero Harry Hole.

It is a drama centered on two police officers (and alleged colleagues) who operate on opposite sides of the law. During the first season, Harry clashes with his longtime adversary, the corrupt detective Tom Waaler. Harry is a brilliant but troubled homicide detective who struggles with his demons. As the two navigate the blurred ethical boundaries of the justice system, Harry must do everything he can to catch a serial killer and bring Waaler to justice before it’s too late.

The best crime series on Netflix

Horror thriller “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” arrives

Produced by the Duffer brothers, the same ones behind the success of Stranger Things, “Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen” arrives on Netflix, an unmissable series. AND an atmospheric horror tale set at a wedding, following the bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. It’s not a spoiler: just read the title.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen: What to Expect