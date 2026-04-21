The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

Culture

The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

We have passed the middle of April, the heat is arriving and Netflix has lots of news planned for its audience, especially this week which goes from 20th to 26th April. There are very pleasant returns but also new TV series to discover, this is a week dedicated to action, animation and comedy.

Here’s what not to miss. There’s something for all tastes.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The comedy with Kate Hudson “Running Point” returns (April 23)

It had been one of the most watched series of 2025 and now returns with its second chapter. We’re talking about “Running Point”, the comedy starring Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, the heiress of a basketball empire that she will have to manage alone for the first time as president.

A light, fun series, a real breath of fresh air that we can’t wait to see again.

The plot? In these new episodes we will find Isla with new awareness: she is no longer the newbie at work but a president who has proven to be in the right place. But expect lots of new features, twists and funny jokes.

Running Point: the review

The first Stranger Things animated series arrives (April 23)

If you are a fan of Stranger Things you cannot miss the first animated series set in the universe created by the Duffer brothers. It’s called “Stranger Things: Stories from 1985” and is a new story set in Hawkins in the harsh winter of 1985, where the original characters must battle new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town.

Stranger Things: Stories from 1985: What to Expect

The new survival film with Charlize Theron is released: Apex (April 24)

A grief-stricken woman tests her limits in the Australian wilderness, but suddenly finds herself trapped in a deadly game with a ruthless predator. The protagonist of this action thriller is Charlize Theron.

Apex: what to expect from Charlize Theron’s new film

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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