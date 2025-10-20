The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A new weekly series arrives that ranges from sentimental to crime. In fact, one of the romantic series most loved by the public is back on Netflix, “Nobody Wants This”, a true serial phenomenon of last year, but one of the most anticipated true crime series is also making its debut – and already premiered at the Venice Film Festival, “The Monster”, about the monster of Florence. But it didn’t end here.

Let’s go and discover all the new TV series arriving on Netflix this week which runs from 20 to 26 October 2025.

The new season of “Baby Bandito” is released, the series inspired by a true story (October 22)

The first season of this crime series – inspired by the true story of Kevin Olguin Sepulveda, responsible for the robbery of the century in Chile in 2014 – was released on Netflix in 2024 and now, a year later, its second season arrives with 8 new episodes.

Baby Bandito has promised to retire from criminal activity, but to save his mother’s life he is willing to do the impossible. Together with the enigmatic Mística, he undertakes the most daring mission of his illegal career: to recover the lost loot at the Santiago racecourse, facing the Butchers, the Russian and Panda in a ferocious final clash. In this battle, Kevin will push the Banditos to their limits to save the people he loves.

The series on the monster of Florence arrives, “The Monster” (October 22)

We’ve been talking about it for a long time and now, finally, it’s coming to Netflix. We are talking about Stefano Sollima’s series on the Monster of Florence which debuts this week on the platform after a preview at the Venice Film Festival.

Eight double murders. Seventeen years of terror. Always the same weapon. A 22 caliber Beretta. One of the longest and most complex Italian investigations into the first and most brutal serial killer in the country’s history: The Monster of Florence becomes a TV series.

In a story where there have been many possible monsters, over time and investigations, this story explores them, the possible monsters, from their point of view. Because the monster, in the end, could be anyone.

“Nobody Wants This” returns with Adam Brody and Kristen Bell (October 23)

After the enormous success of its first season, which has now become a true love manual for Millennials, “Nobody Wants This”, the romantic series with Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, returns to Netflix. Consisting of 10 new episodes, this season starts from here: first comes love, then life.

When we last saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and eccentric (and charming) Rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), their unparalleled chemistry surprised everyone around them, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons), sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves.

Their spark proved to be stronger than all the obstacles that tried to separate them. Now they are back and are determined to unite their lives and bring their loved ones closer. But differences still exist and cannot be ignored. The challenge now is not just to fall in love against all odds, but to stay together regardless of them.

“A House of Dynamite” is released, the film about nuclear power that conquered Venezia82 (October 24)

And there is also the debut, after the cinema one, of the film that won over audiences and critics at the last Venice Film Festival: “A House of Dynamite” which tells the story of the nuclear nightmare.

When a single unclaimed missile is launched against the United States, a race against time begins to find out who is responsible and how to respond.

