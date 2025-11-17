The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A very varied week is coming from a serial point of view. On Netflix, in fact, there will be new features all belonging to different genres. But let’s discover all the new TV series arriving on Netflix this week which runs from 17 to 23 November 2025.

A new romantic Christmas movie arrives: “Champagne Problems” (November 19)

After the debut of the first Netflix film of this Christmas 2025: “Merry Christmas-Ex!”, here comes a new romantic title set during the holiday period. It’s called “Cambpagne Problems” and it’s a rom-com that sees a rising executive go to France to secure the takeover of a big-name champagne brand before Christmas, but her plans are thrown into turmoil when she gets caught up in a whirlwind romance with a handsome Parisian, who she discovers is the founder’s son.

The comedy series “Man on the Inside” returns (November 20)

Remember “Man on the Inside”? The comedy inspired by the film “The Mole Agent”, nominated for an Oscar in 2021 for Best Documentary? Well, its second season debuts this week on Netflix.

Eager to take on another major undercover case, Charles Nieuwendyk (Ted Danson) gets his chance when a mysterious blackmailer targets Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), the president of Wheeler College who hires Charles to infiltrate as a professor. Who is behind these threats?

It’s up to you to find out.

The highly anticipated drama “Train Dreams” arrives (November 21)

Based on the popular story by Denis Johnson, “ Train Dreams” is a moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a lumberjack and railroad worker whose life reveals unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly changing America of the early 1900s.

It is not only a dramatic story but an ode to a now vanished lifestyle, to a world in transformation and to the extraordinary possibilities contained in the simplest existences.

Directed by Clint Bentley and written by the same director together with Greg Kwedar, both Oscar nominees and former authors of “Sing Sing”, the film also boasts William H. Macy and Kerry Condon in the cast, in turn performers competing for the prestigious statuette.

There’s a music special dedicated to Ed Sheeran (November 21)

Also this week, “One Shot with Ed Sheeran” also arrives on Netflix, a musical special entirely dedicated to the beloved singer.

From impromptu performances on crowded sidewalks and in subway cars, to intimate moments with fans and passers-by, Ed Sheeran’s journey to New York is told through a series of unforgettable moments, amidst chaos and overwhelming enthusiasm.

