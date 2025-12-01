The series and films to watch on Netflix this week

A very varied week is coming from a serial point of view. On Netflix, in fact, there will be new features all belonging to different genres. A new western series is arriving, a Christmas comedy series, there is the great return of “Troll”, the most watched film ever on the streaming platform and much more. But let’s discover all the new TV series arriving on Netflix this week which runs from 1 to 5 December 2025.

The sequel to “Troll” arrives, the most watched film ever on Netflix (December 1)

It’s the most watched non-English language film ever on Netflix and now its sequel is about to arrive.

When a new and dangerous troll awakens and wreaks havoc across Norway, loyal adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris find themselves facing their most difficult mission yet. To defeat this creature that devastates everything it encounters and seek answers, they will have to forge new alliances and immerse themselves in the heart of the country’s ancestral history.

But as time runs out and the destruction caused by the monster increases, our heroes’ fight to save their land from darkness seems more and more desperate.

A new western series arrives: The Abandons (December 4)

For lovers of westerns, here comes “The Abandons”, a 10-episode series about American outlaws. It is a story of feuds, of family bonds, of togetherness and sense of belonging of a group of people in a time before all the iconic outlaws we already know, like Jesse James and Billy the Kid.

Ficarra and Picone return with a new Christmas TV series: “Sicilia Express” (5 December)

Those looking for a bit of lightness and a series that gets you into the full Christmas atmosphere will find “Sicilia Express” on Netflix this week, the new series by Ficarra and Picone after the success of “Incastrati”.

Salvo and Valentino are two Sicilian nurses who divide their lives between work in Milan and their families in Sicily. A few days before Christmas, they come across a magical portal: an unexpected discovery destined to turn their lives upside down but not necessarily for the better.

“Jay Kelly”, the new film with George Clooney, debuts (December 5)

George Clooney is the great protagonist of “Jay Kelly”, the new Netflix film directed by Noah Baumbach. The story is that of famous movie star Jay Kelly (played by George Clooney) as he embarks on a journey of personal discovery, facing past and present, in the company of his devoted manager Ron (Adam Sandler). A film about the regrets and triumphs of life.

