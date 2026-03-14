The series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend is coming and our serial advice is back. Don’t know what to choose from the vast Netflix catalog this weekend in mid-March? We’ll help you. Here’s the news on the streaming platform that it would be a shame to miss.

From fantasy to thriller, there’s something for everyone.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

Catch up on “One Piece” if you’ve never seen it

The second season of “One Piece” has just been released and if you are among the few who have never seen this series, take action immediately because it is, perhaps, the best live-action adaptation of the small screen ever. A series made very well with extraordinary sets, very high quality direction and such careful construction of the characters that it makes us love everyone, good and bad.

The story? It is that of the pirate Monkey D. Luffy who, together with his crew, goes in search of the One Piece treasure along the Grand Route. Put like this it seems simple, but there is much more behind this story.

A truly surprising series and suitable both for fans of the cartoon and manga and for those who don’t know the story.

One Piece 2: the review

If you love romantic series: there’s Virgin River

If you’re in a romantic mood, the new season of “Virgin River”, the series based on the romance novels by, has just arrived Robyn Carr. Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson return to play Mel and Jack in a tale of drama and romance that is a real treat for the viewer looking for the comfort typical of rom-coms.

The best romantic series on Netflix

If you want a thriller, there is the Spanish series: “That Night”

If, however, you are looking for a bit of action, mysteries and twists, “That Night”, the new Netflix thriller series, is the right choice for you. The plot?

During a family vacation in the Dominican Republic, Elena (Clara Galle) accidentally hits a man with her car. Desperate and terrified, she calls her sisters Paula (Claudia Salas) and Cris (Paula Usero) for help. Upon their arrival, they must decide how to handle the incident, as they cannot bear the idea of ​​their younger sister ending up in prison, leaving her son motherless. How far will they be willing to go to protect their family?

The best thriller series on Netflix