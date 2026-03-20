The series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend is coming and our serial advice is back. Don’t know what to choose from the vast Netflix catalog this early spring weekend? We’ll help you. Here’s the news on the streaming platform that it would be a shame to miss.

From thrillers to dramas to great throwbacks, there’s something for everyone.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, if you are a fan of the series with Cillian Murphy

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy returns to the role of the iconic Tommy Shelby in this epic film directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight which arrives four years after the end of the series.

The plot? We are in Birmingham, 1940. In the chaos of World War II, Tommy Shelby is forced to return from voluntary exile to face the most brutal showdown of his life. With the future of his family and country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to reckon with his legacy or burn it to ash. By order of the Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the review

For those looking for an adrenaline-pumping thriller: Unfamiliar

A story made of secrets, mysteries and action. Former spies Simon and Meret run a hidden safe house in the heart of Berlin. When a threat they thought was dead resurfaces, the two must hide from a series of assassins, Russian agents, BND agents, ex-lovers, and many people they’ve wronged, all while trying to keep their marriage together.

The best German series on Netflix

If you like thrillers based on true stories: Radioactive Emergency

A Brazilian thriller series inspired by real events. Physicists and doctors race against time to contain a massive radiological disaster and save thousands of lives. Will they make it?

The best Brazilian series on Netflix

If you haven’t seen it yet: One Piece (1 and 2)

If you are among the few who have not yet seen the live-action series inspired by Oiichiro Oda’s manga, take action because it is crazy. The story of a pirate in search of a lost treasure will win you over, making you fall in love with this series whether you are already a fan of the manga and the anime or if you don’t know the original.

A high-level adaptation ready to kidnap you into a world of dreams, incredible characters, freedom and friendship.

One Piece: why everyone likes it (but absolutely everyone)