The series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend

What are we watching this weekend? How many times have you asked yourself this question in front of the countless TV series present in the catalogs of the main streaming platforms? Choosing what to see but, above all, getting everyone to agree is never easy. Here is a small guide on all the best (including old and new series and films) on Netflix to watch this weekend which runs from 17 to 19 April 2026.
The choice is yours.
The best Netflix series of 2026, so far
Watch “Beef 2” because it’s a little masterpiece
Don’t miss this little masterpiece on marriage and its contradictions, especially if you love series that delve into human relationships and aren’t afraid to give centrality to the characters and their flaws. This second season of the anthology series “Beef” which won 8 Emmys in 2023, is a marvel.
New protagonists arrive: Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and a new story.
A young couple witnesses an alarming argument between their boss and his wife. The episode triggers a chain of favors and blackmail in the elite world of a country club and the Korean billionaire who owns it.
Beef 2: the review
Catch up on “Beef 1” if you’ve never seen it
If you have never seen the first season of “Beef – The Clash” this is the right time to catch up on it so you can enjoy the beauty of both seasons of the anthology series created by Lee Sung Jin.
It all starts with a small road accident that slowly consumes the two people involved, bringing out all their repressed anger.
The review of “Beef”
If you want lightness, watch “Running Point”
It’s a 2025 comedy series but if you missed it, this is the right time to catch up on it because its second season comes out next week and will give you a wonderful breath of lightness.
The protagonist is Kate Hudson in the role of a woman who suddenly becomes president of the family business: one of the most popular American basketball teams. He will have to juggle difficult decisions, clumsy brothers, unmanageable players and tons of adventures. A perfect series for those who want something not too challenging and smooth. Plus the episodes only last half an hour.
Running Point: the review
Lidia Poet 3: just to see how it ends
This week Lidia Poet returned to Netflix with her third and final chapter. A season made up of 6 episodes that puts an end to the story of Italy’s first lawyer played by Matilda De Angelis. We’ll tell you in advance: this ending isn’t the best and the entire season doesn’t stand up to comparison with the previous ones. But if you’ve seen the first two chapters of the story it’s worth seeing how it ends even if it’s a little disappointing.
Lidia Poet 3: the review