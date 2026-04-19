The series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend

What are we watching this weekend? How many times have you asked yourself this question in front of the countless TV series present in the catalogs of the main streaming platforms? Choosing what to see but, above all, getting everyone to agree is never easy. Here is a small guide on all the best (including old and new series and films) on Netflix to watch this weekend which runs from 17 to 19 April 2026.

The choice is yours.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Watch “Beef 2” because it’s a little masterpiece

Don’t miss this little masterpiece on marriage and its contradictions, especially if you love series that delve into human relationships and aren’t afraid to give centrality to the characters and their flaws. This second season of the anthology series “Beef” which won 8 Emmys in 2023, is a marvel.

New protagonists arrive: Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and a new story.