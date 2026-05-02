The series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend of May 1st

This weekend we welcome May 2026 but what are the TV series and films not to miss on Netflix this weekend? Lots of new features for all tastes, from thrillers to animated films.

Here’s what to watch in streaming this weekend of May 1st, especially if you haven’t organized a trip out of town and want to stay calm at home in front of the TV.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Unchosen if you like “The Handmaid’s Tale” style series

It is the most watched series at the moment on Netflix Italy and, in some way, refers to the giant “The Handmaid’s Tale”, the dystopian tale starring Elisabeth Moss inspired by the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. The story?

Rosie lives with her husband Adam and their daughter in an isolated Christian community. The fateful entry into his life of the escaped prisoner Sam lays bare his daily life and reveals its limits: perhaps the religious community is not really acting in his best interest. When the marriage begins to crumble, the man appears as an escape route, but his criminal past casts a disturbing shadow: does the greater danger come from the sect or from Sam?

“Tha Handmaid’s Tale” made history from start to finish

“The coffee of crazy joy”, if you want a light and positive film

It is a female story on the theme of happiness based on the bestseller by Emma Hamberg. The protagonist is Agneta, a 49-year-old woman who finds herself experiencing a mid-life crisis after her children have left home and she is no longer passionate about the work she does. Desperate to escape the monotony of everyday life, Agneta abandons her safe life in Sweden to work as an au pair for a Swedish boy in France. But there will be many twists and turns.

The coffee of crazy joy: what to expect

For those who love action there is “Man on Fire – Thirst for Vengeance”

An adrenaline-pumping thriller series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) and based on the book series by AJ Quinnell. It tells the story of John Creasy. Once a highly trained Special Forces mercenary capable of surviving even the most desperate situations, Creasy is now afflicted with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Determined to fight his inner demons, the man embarks on a path of redemption. But before he can adjust to his new life he finds himself back in the heat of action, where he will have to fight harder than ever.

Man on Fire – Thirst for Vengeance: What to Expect

If, however, you want a cartoon on the theme of friendship, there is “Swapped”

An animated film for adults and children that tells the story of a friendship between a small woodland creature and a majestic bird. These natural enemies of the valley suddenly switch bodies and must work together (getting into each other’s fur and feathers) to survive the most exciting adventure of their lives.

A colorful film that will warm your heart.

The best animated series on Netflix