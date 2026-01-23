The series and films to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in January is coming and our usual appointment is back with all the best TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that the streaming platform gives us every day, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple.

The best Netflix series of 2025, to catch up on

If you love thriller series (with shock endings): “His Truth”

If you are among the few who have not yet seen this thriller series, take action especially if you love gripping stories, full of twists and turns and with shocking endings. “His Truth” is a thriller that begins with the discovery of a body. A woman was killed by a mysterious killer in an American town. Who was it? A detective and his wife, a journalist, will have to put the pieces back together but doing so won’t be easy.

A series where nothing is as it seems.

If you want to opt for an Italian film: Il Falsario (with Pietro Castellitto)

Rome, 70s. When Toni (Pietro Castellitto) arrives in the city in his luggage he only has the talent for painting and the dream of becoming a great artist. But his hunger for life, destiny and perhaps even history will lead him to become the greatest of all forgers, as well as a central figure in the deepest mysteries of our country.

If you want a romantic series: “Finding Her Edge – Passion on Ice”

Those who love romantic series, are fans of skating and are looking for a light and not too demanding vision can opt for “Finding Her Edge – Passion on ice”.

This series follows the three Russo sisters, heirs to a struggling skater dynasty. Seventeen-year-old middle sister Adriana trains for the world championships with her new partner Brayden, but can’t forget her first love and former partner, Freddie.

Her life gets complicated when she has to pretend to be with Brayden to get a sponsor and save the family track from bankruptcy.

