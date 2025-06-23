The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 23 to 29 June 2025.

There is the unmissable grand finale of Squid Game (June 27)

This week there is only one great release on Netflix and corresponds to the third and last season of Squid Game. The South Korean survival game, in fact, returns to Netflix with its series grand finale and losing it is really impossible. What will happen? In the last episodes of the series we find Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae) after he lost his best friend in the game and was led to complete despair from the front man (Lee Byung-Hun), who hid his true identity to infiltrate the game.

Gi-Hun does not give up in his goal of ending the games, while the front man continues with his next move and the choices of the surviving players cause serious consequences to each round. The world looks forward to seeing the incredible ending written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, who promised to bring history to his well-deserved conclusion. Will there be a glimmer of hope for humanity against the background of the most cruel reality? Fans around the world are counting the days before receiving the final response.

The documentary Trainwreck comes out: Poop Cruise on the “Cruise of the Cacca” (June 24)

It was supposed to be a luxury cruise: a four -day round trip from Galveston, Texas, Cozumel, Mexico. But for the 4,000 passengers and members of the crew on board, reality proves to be catastrophicly different. After a fire in the machine room destroys the electric cables that feed the whole ship, the boat drifting without energy for propulsion, refrigeration, lighting, air conditioning or worse still, unloading the bathrooms.

Soon the drain waters come out of the whole ship, the food stocks begin to decrease and passengers begin to rebel. While the Cruise Company desperately tries to manage the consequences, a media circus is unleashed and soon everyone speaks of the “poop cruise”.