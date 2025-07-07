The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to which to get passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 7 to 13 July 2025.

Under a Dark Sun, French thriller series (9 July)

This week arrives on Netflix a new French thriller series, is titled Under a Dark Sun (original title Soleil Noir) and tells the story of a young mother on the run that finds an unexpected redemption opportunity becoming an investigating the collection in a prestigious florovivaistic company in Provence. But the mysterious death of the patriarch of the company throws her in the spotlight as the main suspect. While struggling with the growing accusations, a shocking revelation emerges that brings to light the profound roots that bind it to this wealthy family: it is the unexpected beneficiary of the heritage of the deceased patriarch.

The Gringo Hunters, Mexican police series (9 July)

Let’s move on to the detective with The Gringo Hunters, from 9 July on Netflix. Inspired by a real elite unit of the Mexican police who capture American on the run in Mexico, the fiction series The gringo hunters Explore the activities of the International Liaison Unit, with its mysteries to solve, suspense, twists and turns and the interesting challenges that face each other in this type of police operation.

Ziam, Thai horror film on a zombie epidemic (9 July)

For horror enthusiasts there is Ziam, a novelty that comes directly from Thailand. The plot? In a desolate world where everyone struggles to survive, the former professional wrestler Singh has decided to abandon his dangerous career to return to his hometown and spend the rest of his life next to Rin, his girlfriend.

But his dream breaks when the hospital in which the woman works as a doctor is suddenly invaded by a horde of bloodthirsty zombies. By relying on his instinct as a fighter, Singh risks his life to run to his help and protect her together with Buddy, a boy encountered in that chaotic reality. While the situation precipitates, Singh will have to demonstrate courage, resistance and combativeness making himself wide to the sound of kicks and punches among the bloodthirsty zombies.

Brick, German thriller movies on Viva walled people (10 July)

And finally, the most awaited of all is the new German film Brick who promises to be a real excellence. And it must be said that Germany is always expected from Germany. Wait for a lot of suspense, adrenaline and a very original plot of a house that becomes a real trap. When a mysterious brick wall contains their condominium during the night, Tim and Olivia must join their wary neighbors to get out alive.

Brick: the trailer and what to expect

