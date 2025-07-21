The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to which to get passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 21 to 27 July 2025.

There is a new Turkish series: “Letters from the past” (23 July)

This new week of July begins with a perfect Turkish series for lovers of the soap opera -style dramas: “Letters from the past”. In 2003 Fatma Ayar, a teacher of a private high school, assigned the students of his literature club the task of writing to himself in the field of the “letters from the past” campaign of PTT. These letters, destined to be delivered in 2023, are uncovered by chance by his daughter Elif. While forgotten writings re -emerge and have an impact on the lives of the original recipients, Elif also faces a truth that will drastically change his life.

The grand finale of the Fantasy series “The Sandman” debuts (24 July)

But the most important release of the week is The Sandman 2, part 2. Just on July 24, in fact, the last five episodes of the second season of The Sandman will be released that coincide with the grand finale of the standard. A second part of the season highly anticipated and that seems to promise great things after a somewhat warm start (but always of great quality). How will one of the most beautiful fantasy series ever end? To us discover it in the next few days.

After a fateful encounter with his family, the dream of the eternal (Tom Sturridge) must face one decision impossible after the other in an attempt to save himself, his kingdom and the world of vigil from the epic consequences of his past errors. To make a fine of dream, he has to face long -standing friends and enemies, gods, monsters and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is dotted with unexpected twists and turns and true acquittal could cost him everything. Taken from the Popular Premiata comic series of DC Comics, the second season of The Sandman presents the entire dream narrative arc until its exciting conclusion.

The Sandman 2: the review

The sandman 2, part 2: what to expect

The existential thriller “A Normal Woman” comes out on the theme of appearance (24 July)

And finally, for lovers of existential thrillers a new film arrives on the theme of appearance: “A Normal Woman”. What’s talking about? The mild and worldly housewife thirty -sixths Milla believes that she has contracted a mysterious incurable disease and falls into madness, feeling betrayed not only by the removing of her body, but also by the incredulity and refusal of her own family. Only by starting to sabotage the phantom perfection of his brilliant life can finally turn into a new and healed person, even if impure.

To Normal Woman: plot, trailer, cast