The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

It is a week dedicated to the Addams family, this, on Netflix but also to one of the greatest thefts in history. In fact, the second season of the “Wednesday” teen has been coming very anticipated for several years now but also a documentary that tells the behind the scenes of one of the thefts of largest diamonds in the world.

And then then, like every Monday, our usual appointment returns with the most awaited Netflix outings of the week and here’s what you will find in the Netflix catalog in the next few days and you should not miss.

There is the great return of “Wednesday” (August 6)

We had been waiting for him for years and is about to arrive: on August 6 “Wednesday” he returned to Netflix with the first four episodes of his second season. A highly anticipated return anticipated by a super event in Rome dedicated to the return of Jenna Ortega in the role of Meroledì Addams. What will happen in the new season?

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to wandering around the Gothic corridors of the snowman Academy, where a new series of enemies and problems awaits her. This season Wednesday must juggle between family, friends and old opponents, to face another year of beautifully dark and bizarre chaos. Army of its characteristic sharp wit and its imperturbable charm, Wednesday finds himself at the center of a new chilling supernatural mystery.

The docufilm “Stolen: the theft of the century” debuts on the largest diamond theft in the world

“Stolen: the theft of the century” is the latest breathtaking documentary of Raw (the producers of “All American Nightmare: kidnapping in California”, “The scammer of Tickets” and “Hands off the cats”) in collaboration with Amblin documentarias (the producers of “Big Vape: ascent and fall of Juul”) and with Wildside.

Army as a real Crime film, “Stolen: the theft of the century” tells the story of the largest diamond theft ever in the world. For the first time, the investigators of Antwerp who resolved the case and the alleged brain of the gang meet to reveal in detail what really happened and the secrets of the “theft of the century”.

