The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

This is a week dedicated to animation, this, on Netflix but also to politics. In fact, one of the most anticipated animated series of summer is coming, born from the brilliant mind of the creator of “Bojack Horseman” but also a new political thriller and much more. Like every Monday, our usual appointment with the most awaited Netflix outings of the week returns and here’s what you will find in the Netflix catalog in the next few days and you shouldn’t miss.

Hostage, the new political thriller with Julie Deply (21 August)

Among the new unmissable releases of this week there is the series with Julie Deply and Suranne Jones: “Hostage”. It is a political thriller that tells a feminine story made of threats, intrigues, sold and difficult choices.

When the husband of the first British minister is kidnapped and the French president visiting is blackmailed, both leaders face impossible choices. With the risk of compromising their political future, if not life, the two women are forced to a ruthless rivalry.

Will they be able to collaborate to reveal the conspiracy that both victims are?

Hostage: plot, cast, trailer

Long Story Short, the new series animated by the creator of Bojack Horseman (22 August)

The creator of “Bojack Horseman“Presents this settinana his new job:”Long Story Short “an animated comedy series on the vicissitudes of a family. Over the years we follow the Schwooper brothers from childhood to adulthood and vice versa, retracing triumphs, disappointments, joys and compromises.

Long Story Short: Plot, Trailer

“Aema”, the new Made series in Korea on Erotic film that shocked the Korean film industry in the 80s (22 August)

We conclude with a new Korean series: “Aema” that It tells the story of the famous Hee -ran actress and the new arrival Ju-Ae while they face the dark and cruel realities hidden behind the spotlight without fear during the production of an erotic film that shocked the Korean film industry in the 1980s.

The best k-drama to see on Netflix