The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

It is a week dedicated to football but also to the mysteries, this, on Netflix. In fact, one of the most anticipated Italian films of the summer is coming but also the new Spanish thriller series by the creator of “La Casa di Carta” and much more. Like every Monday, our usual appointment with the most awaited Netflix outings of the week returns and here’s what you will find in the Netflix catalog in the next few days and you shouldn’t miss.

“Any cursed fantasy football”: the film Comedy on the game most loved by football enthusiasts with Diletta Leotta (27 August)

How far can you go to win to fantasy football? It is the answer to this question at the center of the new Italian comedy “Any cursed fantasy football” arriving on Netflix dedicated to the game most loved by football enthusiasts with Giacomo Ferrara, Silvia D’Amico, Francesco Russo, Enrico Borello, Antonio Bannò and Caterina Guzzanti and the participation of Diletta Leotta.

Get ready for a fun, engaging and very light perfect comedy to entertain you on these late summer days.

Any cursed fantasy football: plot, trailer, cast

“The Thursday crime club”, the film Crime Mystery with Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren (28 August)

We change atmosphere with this new Crime film by Netflix, “The Thursday crime club” which sees the protagonists no less than Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. Taken from the international bestseller of Richard Osman, “The Thursday crime club” follows the four unstoppable retirees Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) while spending time having fun investigating cases of unresolved murders. When an inexplicable death takes place on their home threshold and find themselves with a real case in their hands, their activity as amateur investigators takes an exciting turn.

The Thursday crime club: everything you need to know

The romantic series “A splendid error” with season 2 (28 August) returns

One of Netflix’s most loved romantic series “A splendid error” taken from the novel “My Life with the Walter Boys” returns with his second season. by Ali Novak. What to expect from the new episodes?

After losing her family in a tragic accident, Manhattan Jackie Howard’s fifteen year old must learn to adapt to a new life in the Colorado countryside with a tutor and eight very exuberant guys.

The best romantic series on Netflix

Two tombs, the new Spanish thriller series with the professor of the “Carta di Carta” (29 August)

A new Spanish thriller series arrives on Netflix this week, “Two tombs” which features Alvaro Death (the professor of “La Casa di Carta”). What’s talking about? Two years after the disappearance of Verónica and Marta, two sixteen -year -old friends, the investigation is archived due to lack of evidence and suspicions. Isabel (Kiti Mánver), grandmother of one of the two girls, has nothing more to lose and decides to continue research alone outside the law. For Isabel, willing to do anything to discover the truth about what happened that night, the attempt to discover the identity of the culprit is soon transformed into revenge.

Two tombs: plot, cast, trailer



The best Netflix series of 2025, so far