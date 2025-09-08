The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

This is a week dedicated to love, this, on Netflix. In fact, one of the most anticipated romantic comedies of the year is coming but also a new comedy series and much more. Like every Monday, our usual appointment with the most awaited Netflix outings of the week returns and here’s what you will find in the Netflix catalog in the next few days and you shouldn’t miss.

The drama “Beauty in Black” with season 2 (11 September) is back)

The week begins with a welcome return for Netflix: the second season of the Tyler Perry series “Beauty in Black”. What to expect from the new episodes that come one year after the success of the first chapter as standard? For the ruthless and intriguing family behind a cosmetic brand, and a shady traffic, the day of the showdown came. Kimmie, once a modest professional of sex, takes on the command and becomes unstoppable after inheriting the family business.

The romantic series “Diary of my two of spades” (11 September) comes out

A new Swedish romantic series also arrives, “Diary of my two of spades”. It tells the story of the thirty -one year old Amanda during a summer of frequent appointments in which she desperately wants to be loved and decides to try them all. It comes out with people of all kinds, uses dating apps and trays in the bars. It is submissive and dominant, but it still remains alone.

He even has difficulty “concluding” or having a second appointment. The same thing goes for Amanda’s friends and together they try to help each other to find new people to go out with, while reflecting on some important questions: why is it so difficult to find love? How much can you really demand from an individual? And how many times can the heart be offered to another person before making it break again?

Diary of my two of spades: plot, cast, trailer

There is also a new romantic comedy: “The Wrong Paris” with Thomas Forester by Beautiful (12 September)

Lovers of romantic titles keep yourself ready because in addition to the series “Diary of my two of spades” it comes out on Netflix, just this week, also a new Rom-com: “The Wrong Paris” with Miranda Cosgrove (Icarly) and Pierson Fodé, a American model and actor known for having interpreted Thomas Forester in the soap Beautiful soap.

The plot? A young woman (Miranda Cosgrove) participates in a reality of appointments convinced that takes place in the French capital, but instead discovers that the location is Paris, in Texas. Determined to be eliminated, he begins to plan a way out, but everything is complicated when he begins to try something for the golden bachelor (Pierson Fodé) of the show.

A new Argentine thriller series comes out: “The curses” (12 September)

In northern Argentina, the governor’s daughter is kidnapped by her trusted collaborator as you are about to vote on a crucial law on the exploitation of lithium. When the motivations of the kidnappers come to the surface, a secret conspiracy began thirteen years before it exposes the true nature of power and the dangers of affiliation.

A new Korean series “You and Everything Else” (12 September) also arrives

“You and Everything Else” is a new Korean series of Netflix that It tells the path of two friends who have a lasting and complex relationship, made of love and hatred. Their lives intertwine intimately while meeting in various stages of life.