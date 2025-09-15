The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

This is a week full of novelty this, on Netflix. In fact, one of the most anticipated thriller series of the year is coming starring Jude Law but also a new Spanish title, the atomic refuge, which sees the cast the Italian Alvise Rigo in the cast and much more. Like every Monday, our usual appointment with the most awaited Netflix outings of the week returns and here’s what you will find in the Netflix catalog in the next few days and you shouldn’t miss.

Black Rabbit, the new thriller series with Jude Law (September 18)

Set in the frenetic night scene of New York, Black Rabbit tells the story of two brothers driven to the limit by their duty to the family and the search for success. Jake Friedken (Jude Law) is the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and restaurant for VIPs destined to become the most fashionable place in the city. But when his brother wins (Jason Bateman) unexpectedly becomes part of the activity, the problems do not slow to arrive, reopening old wounds and creating new dangers that threaten to destroy everything they have built. Black Rabbit is a compelling thriller that explores how the indissoluble bond between two brothers can destroy their world and everything around it. The series is conceived and produced by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman for Youngblood Pictures. Executive production is entrusted among others to Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for aggregate Films; Jude Law and Ben Jackson for Riff Raff Deteintainment; Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Justin Levy for Range; Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, David Bernon and Erica Kay.

