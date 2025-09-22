The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A very interesting week comes from a serial point of view. On Netflix, in fact, there will be two big news and a highly anticipated return. Which? That of the Survival Game “Alice in Borderland” which debuts with its third season. But let’s find out all the new TV series coming to Netflix this week from 22 to 28 September 2025.

There is the great return of the Survival Game: “Alice in Borderland” (September 25)

The Japanese series “Alice in Borderland” with the new episodes of the third season is back on Netflix this week. The plot? When Usagi is kidnapped and abandoned without senses by a mysterious professor obsessed with the afterlife, Arisu returns to the dangerous “Borderland” to save her. Together with new players he will have to face the Jolly, an opponent never met before, with the crazy hope of finding the way to return to their original world.

The “House of Guinness” series comes out on the history of the family behind the “Guinness” beer (25 September)

“House of Guinness” tells an epic inspired by one of the most famous and ancient dynasties in Europe: the Guinness family. Set between Dublin and New York in the 19th century, the story starts immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man who owes the extraordinary success of the homonymous brewery. The series explores the remarkable impact of its testament on its four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne and Ben, as well as on the life of a group of inhabitants of Dublin involved in the Guinness phenomenon.

“Wayward” also arrives, a new thriller series with Collette Toni (September 25)

And finally, a new Thriller Crime arrives starring Toni Collette, “Wayward”. The story?

Nothing is how it looks like Tall Pines. After an attempt to escape from an academy for teenagers in difficulty, two students join forces with a policeman just arrived, bringing out the dark and deeply rooted secrets of the city.

