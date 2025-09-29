The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A very awaited week comes from a serial point of view. On Netflix, in fact, there will be the return of one of the most loved True Crime sagas ever, “Monster” dedicated to the stories of the worst serial killers of history but also many other news. But let’s find out all the new TV series coming to Netflix this week from 29 September to 5 October 2025.

Riv4li arrives, the new Teen series set in the world of D4ri (1 October)

Do you remember of4ri? The first Netflix series for children set in the middle school desks between Crush, first kisses, coming out, parents expectations, anxiety to grow etc.? Here is his “sister” series on 1 October: Riv4li who explores the conflicts and discoveries of pre -adolescence such as the construction of their identity, aspirations, friendships but also the prejudices that decree who is inside or outside the “group”.

The plot? We are in Pisa, in the third D of the Montalcini middle school: this is the kingdom of the Insiders, whose leader is the most popular boy in the school, Claudio (Samuele Carrino), backed by his best friend Dario (Edoardo Miulli). The new arrival, Terry (Kartika Malavasi) who, just transferred from Rome, will challenge them will form a new group, that of outsiders. The rivalry is immediately accepted, but when the school will be divided in two by a real wall, insider and outsider will be able to join to break down the physical and relational barriers that separate them.

The most beloved saga on serial killers returns: “Monster” dedicated to the story of Ed Gein (3 October)

It is one of the most anticipated returns of 2025 that of “Monster” the anthological saga on the worst serial killers of history born from the brilliant minds of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. After telling the story of Dahmer and the Mensendz brothers, Monster returns with a new chilling story dedicated to Ed Gein, GIà protagonist of several films that have made the history of cinema from “Psyco” to “Don’t open that door”.

It arrives on October 3 on Netflix and is literally unmissable.

The new film with Cillian Murphy (3 October) arrives “Steve”

Set in the mid -90s, Steve It is an adaptation of the bestseller of the Sunday Times Shy by Max Porter. The film follows 24 crucial hours in the life of the principal (Steve, played by the Oscar® Cillian Murphy) of a recovery institute and his students. While fighting to protect the integrity of the institute and avoid its imminent closure, Steve is struggling with his own mental balance. But it is not the only one in difficulty. SHY (Jay Lycurg), a problematic teenager poised between the past and the future that awaits him, tries to reconcile inner fragility with his impulse to self -destruction and violence.

