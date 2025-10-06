The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A very varied week comes from a serial point of view. On Netflix, in fact, there will be news all belonging to different genres. A documentary on a well -known character, a teen drama and even a new Turkish series. But let’s find out all the new TV series coming on Netflix this week that goes from 6 to 12 October 2025.

True Haunting: a documentary who tells stories about the supernatural that really happened (7 October)

If you are passionate about supernatural and true stories with horror shades this week “True Hunting” arrives a documentary on facts that really happened ready to put the chills. The acclaimed master of horror James Wan puts his chilling cinematographic vision at the service of a collage of stories to say the least disturbing, try to believe.

Boots, a dramatic comedy set in the world of the Marines of the 90s (8 October)

“Boots” is a new Netflix Dramedy series with irreverent tones and out of the patterns on the transition to adulthood. Set in the hard and unpredictable world of the United States’s Marine Corps in the 90s, when being gay in the army was still illegal, the series follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a young man without a direction in life and unconvented gay gays and his best friend Ray Mcaffey (Liam Oh), son of a decorated marine, while they join a heterogeneous group of recruits. Together they face the literal and metaphorical mine mine of the training field, tightening unexpected links and discovering their true identity in an environment designed to push them to the limit.

The documentary on Victoria Beckham arrives (9 October)

By the creators of the series rewarded to the Emmy “Beckham” and the award -winning director of “Becoming: my story” arrives a new documentary dedicated to “Victoria Beckham”, available 9 October 2025only on Netflix.

There is a new Turkish series: Old Money – opposite worlds (10 October)

Get ready for the arrival of a new Turkish series on Netflix this week: “Old Money”. What’s talking about? Those who change the rules of the game wins. On the one hand there is Osman, who starting from nowhere has achieved wealth and success thanks to bold and decisive moves. On the other hand there is Nihal, coming from a family with a generational heritage and a teacher of diplomacy. This is the story of the battle between longtime wealthy families and new rich, the clash between power and intelligence and the entrusting of two strong characters.

