The series and movies to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and as usual our appointment returns with the most awaited and interesting Netflix releases of the week. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 3 to 9 March 2025.

The Stand-Up Comedy, Andrew Schulz: Life (March 4)

Conceiving a child is not simple. In Life, the most personal special so far proposed by the comedian, Andrew Schulz tells the hilarious and humble path taken to create a family. Schulz explains that chaos that it is FIV as only he can do. From the churning out samples of seed to avoiding the mined field of emotions, it is a raw and authentic show that will make you appreciate even more that your spermatozoa (perhaps) work.

The Gattopardo, the series taken from the novel by Tomasi di Lampedusa (5 March)

It is one of the most anticipated series of 2025 and arrives on Netflix just this week: the Gattopardo. Based on one of the greatest Italian novels of all time, the Leopard is an epic, surprising and sensual story, set in Sicily during the motions of 1860. At the heart of the series we find Don Fabrizio Corbera, the unforgettable prince of Salina, which leads a life imbued with beauty and privilege. But the Sicilian aristocracy feels threatened by Italian unification, and Fabrizio realizes that the future of his family and his family is in danger.

In order not to succumb, Fabrizio will be forced to tighten new alliances, even if this means going against his principles, until he was faced with a choice that seems impossible. Don Fabrizio will have the power to organize a wedding that would save the future of his family, the one between the rich and beautiful Angelica and his nephew Tancredi but, doing it, would break the heart of his beloved daughter Concetta.

The series explores with today’s gaze themes that have been handed down for centuries and are universal: power, love and cost of progress. In the cast Kim Rossi Stuart, Benedetta Porcaloli, Deva Cassel.

The Leopard: what to expect

The German thriller Delicious (7 March)

If you love thriller know that this week you cannot miss the film “Delicious” on Netflix. The plot? A German family spend the summer holidays in his French villa. One evening, the facade of their apparently perfect life begins to crumble when they invest a young woman on the country road and welcome her to the house. Behind the initial willingness to help her, completely different needs emerge soon. All family members seem to look for something different in the woman and want to use it, making a mistake that will soon be sold and will change the life of the entire family.

The best German series of Netflix

The romantic film Nadaaniyan (March 7)

For all Rom -com enthusiasts, a brand new film dedicated to love arrives on Netflix in this first week of March: Nadaaniyan. A diva of Delhi Sud, a boy from the middle bourgeoisie and an incredible plan: to hire him as a fake boyfriend to save his team. But when surprisingly real feelings, will the couple manage to manage the consequences of falling in love?

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

The documentary True Crime: the Chaos operation and the murders Manson (7 March)

Directed by Erol Morris, the Chaos operation and the Manson murders destroy a network of conspiracies involving the CIA, the LSD, Jack Ruby, the Manson and Vincent Bugliosi family, doubting the official history of the most notorious series of murders of the sixties.

Netflix’s best documentaries