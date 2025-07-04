The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment is back with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 4 to 6 July 2025.

The second (and last) season of The Sandman, if you love the fantasy series (well done)

What can I say, The Sandman is a masterpiece of fantasy and if you love this kind of story you cannot miss his second and last chapter (if you have not seen the first season I recommend a nice binge-watching of both chapters). One of the most beautiful series of the streaming platform, inspired by the DC Comics comic saga on Morfeo, the king of dreams, returns after three years from its debut on Netflix.

Tom Sturridge returns in the role of dreams and in these new episodes he will have to face one decision impossible after another in an attempt to save himself, his kingdom and the world of vigil from the epic consequences of his past errors. To make a fine of dream, he has to face long -standing friends and enemies, gods, monsters and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is dotted with unexpected twists and turns and true acquittal could cost him everything. The second season of The Sandman presents the entire narrative arc of dreams until its exciting conclusion. Literally unmissable.

The Sandman: the review

The Sandman 2: what to expect from the series grand finale

The Old Guard 2 If you want an action movie that paste to the screen

If you have never seen The Old Guard on Netflix, run for cover because it is a great good action movie and his sequel has just come out, after five years of waiting.

It is one of Netflix’s most successful sagas of action, directed by Victoria Mahoney and taken from the world created by Greg Rucka and the illustrator Leandro Fernandez. The cast is stellar – and also includes our Luca Marinelli. In the second chapter there is the arrival of Uma Thurman alongside the protagonist Charlize Theron and this history of action, adventure, bonds, immortality is ready to keep you glued to the screen.

Andy and his team of immortal warriors return with a renewed determination in their mission to protect the world. While Booker is still in exile after his betrayal and Quynh looking for revenge after fleeing his underwater prison, Andy is struggling with his found mortality when a mysterious threat emerges that could endanger everything he worked for for thousands of years. Andy, Nile, Joe, Nicky and James Copley ask for the help of Tuhh, an old friend who could provide the key to reveal the mystery of immortal existence.

The Old Guard 2: what to expect from the movie with Charlize Theron and Luca Marinelli

If you love sports documentaries, Taylor vs. Serrano: countdown

Let’s move on to the documentaries. This weekend are different. If you love sport, do not miss “Taylor vs. Serrano: countdown”, a docufilm narrated by Uma Thurman in the original version that traces the intense path and preparations of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during training for the third meeting of their historic trilogy, which will be broadcast live on Netflix on Saturday 12 July at 2:00 in the morning Italian time.

The best documentaries on Netflix

Trainwreck: the cult of American Apparel, if you like documentaries on the stories of big brands, then failed

If, on the other hand, you get more passionate about the stories of corporate collapses, of successes that turn into failures then the right choice for you is Trainwreck: the cult of American Apparel.

In the early 2000s American Apparel became one of the most successful fashion brands in the United States, known for its colorful casual garments, ethical production and its sexually provocative advertising campaigns. For young employees it is an exciting period: they have the opportunity to be part of a company that is creating a cult of worship by revolutionizing the fashion sector and the opportunity to learn from its charismatic CEO and founder, due Charney.

But while the brand expands quickly, young employees begin to realize that the brilliant facade of American Apparel hides a darker reality. Chaotic management of Charney begins to weigh on the company’s finances and the CEO is accused of sexual harassment by some employees.

With the aggravation of the problems and the beginning of the collapse of the company, staff members are forced to deal with the toxic work environment created by Charney.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far