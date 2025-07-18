The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 17 to 20 July 2025.

The Thriller UNMED miniseries, set in the wonderful Yosemite National Park

Let’s start with a thriller miniseries of only six episodes set in one of the most beautiful national parks in the world, that of Yosemite, in California. From spectacular settings and with an intriguing plot, “UNTAMED” (literally “uncontaminated” as the landscape in which history is set) is a thriller with yellow implications focused on the characters follows the vicissitudes of Kyle Turner, played by Eric Bana (Hulk), a special agent of the National Parks Service who works to respect the law in the immense natural spaces. The investigation on a violent death Porta Turner clashing with the dark secrets inside the park and its own past.

The South Korean film “84m2”, a thriller that tells the drama of the purchase of the first home

Let’s move on to a new South Korean film of the streaming platform that will like (or will put even more terror) to those who are buying the first home. How come? 84m2 tells the story of a man who finally manages to put aside enough money to buy an apartment, but the dream soon turns into a nightmare: the financial ruin looms and mysterious noises come from nearby plans. Also in this case we are talking about a thriller with dramatic implications.

Superstar, the Spanish series on the diva of the 2000s Tamara

Here we move on to a completely different kind: the biopic with the “Superstar” miniseries dedicated to the Spanish diva of the 2000s, Tamara. Written and directed by Nacho Vigalondo (Supercrrooks), “Superstar” will make you relive the rise, transformation and legacy of Tamara, the pop star of the Spanish television culture of the 2000s. It is a dramatic comedy of six episodes with a stellar cast led by Ingrid García-Jonsson in the role of the protagonist. This series proposes, in a fictional key, the most surreal moments in the history of Spanish TV of the 2000s, a unique and unrepeatable era.

To be reviewed: Wednesday, because the sequel is about to arrive on Netflix

A little Rewatch advice of this weekend concerns the Tim Burton series “Wednesday” which will return with its second season on August 6. To better prepare for Jenna Ortega’s return in Wednesday Addams, go and see the first series chapter also because with the Nuvoi episodes there will be many surprises.

