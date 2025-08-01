The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment is back with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend that goes from 1 to 3 August 2025. Get ready for so much romanticism but not only.

For those who love romantic films: “My year in Oxford” with Sofia Carson

If you love romantic comedies, those films on impossible loves, on passionate relationships and even more you are a fan of Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts) and Corey Mylchreest (King Giorgio III in the series “The Queen Carlotta”) you cannot miss the new Netflix film “My year in Oxford”. What’s talking about?

Of love between a student and his professor between passion, feelings but also many obstacles to achieve the happiness of the heart. The rest, to you discover it.

For those who want a comedy on finding themselves after the end of a wedding: “Leanne”

Let’s move on to a comedy that tells the rebirth of a woman after the end of her marriage. The series is titled “Leanne” and tells the story of a woman (Leanne Morgan) whose life is turned upside down when the husband with whom she has been married for 33 years suddenly leaves her for another woman. Supported by the family, including the inseparable sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to accept chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places. This moving comedy shows that it is never too late to rewrite your story.

For those who are on the mood thriller on the charm of life to the margins of the law: “An honest life”

And finally, if you like the thrillers and you want a story about betrayal, social classes and on the charm of life to the margins of the law there is “an honest life” on Netflix. The plot?

Simon arrives in Lund full of expectations and ready to really start his life, but immediately remains disappointed by the faculty of the law. During a violent protest march he meets the young anarchist Max and falls in love with it. She dazzles him with a world made of excesses, lies and enormous risks and when he realizes the damage done, it is already too late to escape.