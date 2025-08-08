The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment is back with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here then are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend ranging from 8 to 10 August 2025.

Wednesday 2 because it is the series of the moment

One of the most loved series has just returned to Netflix with his second season: “Wednesday”, Tim Burton’s teen drama dedicated to the iconic character of “La Famiglia Addams”. Jenna Ortega returns to take on the role of the dark and chained teenager at the snowman Academy and getting lost his new adventures would be a real shame. Here then the advice of this weekend could only be this: the first four episodes of the second chapter of “Wednesday”. And the last four? They will arrive in September then, keep ready.

If you love documentaries and stories of thefts: “Stolen: the theft of the century”

First videos, to this true story, had dedicated a TV series in 2023, “Everybody Loves Diamonds“With Kim Rossi Stuart but now Netflix has decided to tell the whole truth behind one of the greatest theft of diamonds in the world, the 2003 anti -anti blow, in a breathtaking docufilm entitled” Stolen: the theft of the century “.

Army as a real Crime film, “Stolen: the theft of the century” tells the story of the largest diamond theft ever in the world. For the first time, the investigators of Antwerp who resolved the case and the alleged brain of the gang meet to reveal in detail what really happened and the secrets of the “theft of the century”.

