The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 19 to 21 September 2025.

If you loved “the card house” and look for something that glues you to the screen: “The atomic refuge”

This weekend “The Atomic Refuge”, the new series of Álex Pina, the creator of “La Casa di Carta” arrives on Netflix. It is a psychological thriller that will glue you to the screen and leave you speechless with really noteworthy twists. The story?

In a luxury bunker designed to resist any imaginable catastrophe, a group of billionaires is forced to live together after barricading himself inside to escape the threat of an unprecedented global conflict. Kimera Underground Park becomes the claustrophobic scenario for two families marked by a wound of the past. Isolated in the subsoil and without any possibility of escape, they trigger their personalities, revealing the most unconfessable secrets and tightening completely unexpected alliances. An excessive and surprising emotional portrait of the billionaires living in a golden bubble.

The cast is also the Italian actor Alvise Rigo.

If you are looking for a dramatic thriller and you are a fan of Jude Law: “Black Rabbit”

Another big Netflix novelty of this weekend is the new thriller miniseries with Jude Law and Jason Bateman “Black Rabbit”.

Set in the frenetic night scene of New York, Black Rabbit tells the story of two brothers driven to the limit by their duty to the family and the search for success. Jake Friedken (Jude Law) is the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and restaurant for VIPs destined to become the most fashionable place in the city. But when his brother wins (Jason Bateman) unexpectedly becomes part of the activity, the problems do not slow to arrive, reopening old wounds and creating new dangers that threaten to destroy everything they have built. Black Rabbit is a compelling thriller that explores how the indissoluble bond between two brothers can destroy their world and everything around it.

If you like Turkish series: Platonic

And finally, if you are looking for something lighter there is the new Turkish comedy “Platonic”.

A modest boutique hotel managed by a mother and her two daughters in Alaçatı attracts the interest of some investors for her position. A fascinating businessman is determined to buy the hotel that the mother does not want to sell. He therefore decides to stay there under a false name and, just arrived, make both daughters fall in love. One believes he has found his soul mate sent by the universe, while the other is convinced that he is his destiny.

