The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movies to watch on Netflix this new weekend but don’t know what to choose? We help you with our usual appointment with the weekend streaming advice. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here then are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 14 to 16 February 2025.

The finale of Cobra Kai because it is unmissable

Do not miss this weekend, for all fans of the series that expands the Karate Karate franchise, Cobra Kai. Once to the sixth and final season, this most loved series from Netflix audience arrives on the streaming platform with its last five episodes that will put an end to not only for a season, the sixth but also to the entire series. And to avoid spoiler we do not tell you anything, to you find out how Cobra Kai will end.

Cobra Kai 6, part 3: the review

The Witcher: The sirens of the abysses if you love the fantasy saga of Geralt di Rivia (and the animated series)

If you love the fantasy animated series and you are a fan of the universe of The Witcher then you cannot miss “The Witcher, the sirens of the abysses”, the new Netflix series dedicated to the history of Geralt of Rivia. The plot? Recruited to investigate a series of attacks on a coastal village, the hunter of Mutant Muchte Geralt of Rivia is involved in a secular conflict between humans and the marine people. He will have to count on old and new friends to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms result in a total war.

The Witcher: The sirens of the abysses, trailer and plot

The sweet villa, if you are looking for a romantic movie that makes you dream

One of the many new romantic comedies released on Netflix in this week of Valentine’s Day is precisely the Dolce Villa and how to lose it when it has a stellar cast composed of Scott Foley, Maia Reficco but also the Italian Violante Placido and Jenny De Nucci. The plot? Eric is a successful businessman who arrives in Italy to prevent his daughter dreamer Olivia from restoring a ruined villa. But the country has other projects in store for him, and proves to be up to his fame of beauty, magic and romance.

The sweet villa: what to expect

Melo Movie, if you feel like Korean romanticism

If you love a more composed, delicate, poetic romanticism, Melo Movie is the right choice for you. It is a new South Korean sentimental series that tells the story of two young people in search of love, who chase their dreams and find inspiration in each other to overcome the traumas of the past, against the background of movies from films spent together.

Love Forever, for a Swedish romantic comedy to see without thoughts

And finally, for fans of Swedish titles, on Netflix there is a new love film that comes directly from Sweden: Love Forever. A perfect choice for those looking for lightness, tenderness and a film to see without too many thoughts. Love Forever, in fact, is a tender romantic comedy on Hanna and Samuel, two inhabitants of Stockholm whose plans for an intimate wedding without frills in the countryside are put upside down by family and friends. The chaos unleashes when Hanna runs away from the ceremony and a fight breaks out. But a new day is born from the confusion that marks the beginning of a more peaceful future.