The series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in February is coming and our usual appointment is back with all the best TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that the streaming platform gives us every day, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple.

Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new winter weekend which runs from 6 to 8 February 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Salvador, the series about incels and neo-Nazis because it is very powerful

A real surprise. “Salvador”, the new Spanish series that addresses the theme of Incels and neo-Nazis is a raw, bitter and very powerful story about violence in contemporary society.

The story is that of a man, a father who discovers that his twenty-year-old daughter has become part of an extremist group that defends the values ​​of racism and violence, the complete opposite of what he has always taught her. But where does violence come from?

Salvador: the review

Defense Lawyer – The Lincoln Lawyer 4 if you love legal dramas (although…)

The fourth season of “Defense Lawyer” has just arrived on Netflix, the Netflix legal drama inspired by the novels by Michael Connelly. If you are a fan of this legal saga you cannot miss the new season which sees the protagonist Mickey Haller dealing with the most difficult case of his life: his. The lawyer, in fact, must defend himself from the accusation of murder. But will he make it?

A different season, more intimate but, perhaps, too flat of this series which, with these new episodes, disappoints a bit.

Defense Lawyer 4: the review

Leonesse, the French comedy if you are looking for something lighter

Five women team up to get out of a difficult situation by robbing a bank disguised as men. An adrenaline rush and 36,280 euros later, the amateur thieves are forced to start over. It doesn’t take long before politicians, police and gangsters get on their trail, without imagining that behind this band of mercenaries is a group of ordinary women and thus the Lionesses.

Bridgerton 4 (if you haven’t seen it yet)

If you are among the few who haven’t seen it yet, you absolutely need to catch up on “Bridgerton 4”, the new season of Shonda Rhimes’ romantic series inspired by Julia Quinn’s romance novels. In the first four episodes of the new chapter – the last 4 will be released on February 26th – we see the beginning of the story of Benedict Bridgerton, the rebellious second son of the family, who loses his head for a mysterious girl dressed in silver at a masquerade party without understanding that this woman he is looking for so insistently, in reality, is much closer to him than he can imagine.

It talks about (missed) orgasms, rediscovered sexuality, romantic love and family.

Bridgerton 4: the review