The seven female pirates who led fleets of men: the most infamous in history

The sea for centuries it was not just a trade route, but a space of power, strategy and rebellion. In this world, traditionally dominated by men, some women knew how to transform there piracy in a means of autonomy and political influence. From 5th century Sweden with Alwildawho challenged arranged marriage and led fleets disguised as a man to 16th-century Ireland with Grace O’Malley, bold leader and administrator of a prosperous fleet; up to the Caribbean with Anne Bonny and Mary Readwho fought side by side with their male comrades, and Maria Lindseyfeared for her skill and ferocity. These women, who sailed the seas from 3rd century BC untilbeginning of the 18th century they demonstrated that the sea could become a space of leadershipcourage and freedom feminine, in typically male spaces and roles.

Seven female pirates who dominated the seas over the centuries

Teuta

Teuta. Photo credits: Hyjnesha, via Wikimedia Commons.



Upon the death of King Agron, in 231 BC, Teuta assumed the regency of the Illyrian kingdom of the Ardiaei. During his rule, maritime raids in the Adriatic increased, conducted with the Liburnians, fast and effective ships. Second Polybiusthe sovereign responded to Rome’s claims by claiming piracy as a traditional practice of her people. The tension resulted in First Illyrian War (229-228 BC), which ended with the defeat of Teuta and the imposition of tributes and limitations on his authority. The most recent historical research, however, tends to go beyond the simplified image of the “pirate queen”, highlighting her role as ruler committed to maintaining control of strategic points such as Issa and Corfu and to defend the autonomy of their territory.

Alwilda

Alwilda, Photo credits: Charles Ellms, via Wikimedia Commons.



In the waters that today belong to Sweden, Alwilda refused an arranged marriage with the crown prince, Alf of Denmark, and chose the sea as his path to freedom. Disguised as a mantook command of a ship with a group of trusted companions, joining a pirate crew looking for a new captain. His skills in the Baltic created such havoc that the king of Denmark sent troops to capture her. Irony of fate: it was Alf who led the operation, who after a naval battle also won the heart of Alwilda. Their union ended with marriage and Alwilda’s rise to queen of Denmark, turning rebellion into power and autonomy.

Sayyida al-Hurra

Sayyida al–Hurra, Photo Credits: Oxygene Tetouan, via Wikimedia Commons.



Sayyida al-Hurra was born around 1490 into a family of Andalusian exiles. His personal story is linked to the trauma of expulsion and the reorganization of Muslim communities in North Africa. After her marriage to the governor of Tétouan, she participated in the reconstruction of the city, which quickly became a major port. Widowed, she assumed power and built a privateer system aimed against the Iberian positionscollaborating with the Barbarossa brothers. The Arab chronicles underline its administrative capacity and role in the economic growth of the city; Spanish sources, on the contrary, describe it as a threat to the safety of the routes. The spoils of raids in the Strait of Gibraltar and along the coast contributed to the prosperity of Tétouantransforming it into a point of reference for the resistance to European occupations. In 1541 she married the Wattaside sultan, but was deposed the following year.

Grace O’Malley

Grace or Malley, Photo Credits: Suzanne Mischyshyn / County Mayo – Westport House Grounds (1530–1603).



Grace O’Malleyborn around 1530 on west coast of Irelandlived since she was a child among the sound of the waves and the wood of her father’s ships. Raised among storms, travels and tales of the sea, she developed early extraordinary courage and determinationearning the nickname Granuaille, “the bold”. After her husband’s death, when women could not inherit anything, Grace did not accept surrender: he took to sea in command of his father’s fleetplundering merchant ships, protecting coastlines, and personally fighting in battle. Her skill and political acumen allowed her to challenge the English Navy and, at the same time, to deal with Queen Elizabeth I, maintaining the respect and safety of her men and her city. Grace’s life was a continuous alternation between war, commerce and diplomacy: a woman capable of governing ships, people and her own destiny, becoming a legend in her lifetime.

Anne Bonny

Anne Bonny, Photo Credits: Geo. S. Harris and Sons, via Wikimedia Commons



She was also born in Ireland between the end of the 17th century and the beginning of the 18th, Anne Bonny rejected the boundaries imposed on her gender and chose the sea as a space of freedom. She sailed to the Caribbean with her lover John “Calico Jack” Rackhamliving side by side with pirates in a world of men and fighting with the same ferocity as their companions. In battle she disguised herself as a manwith courage and determination, and shared command with Mary Read, demonstrating leadership and daring. Anne’s fame does not arise from great battles or accumulated wealth, but from ability to impose oneself in a context that did not include women in command. Captured in 1720, her sentence was suspended due to her pregnancy. The rest of her life remains shrouded in mystery, fueling the legend of a woman who knew how to live by her own rules.

Mary Read

Mary Read, Photo Credits: Geo. S. Harris and Sons, via Wikimedia Commons



Mary Read, perhaps born in Plymouth around 1690, she spent her childhood disguised as a boy to receive support from the family, quickly developing confidence and skill in the use of weapons e in leading a “man’s” life. After experiences in the army and as a sailor, he decided to seek adventure in the Caribbean, where joined the pirates and met Anne Bonny. Mary also disguised herself as a man in battle, fighting with sword and gun like their companions, and contributing to the leadership of the crew. His life was marked by courage and independence until 1721, when he died of fever in prison after being captured and sentenced to death for piracy, leaving an indelible mark of female audacity and determination.

Maria Lindsey

Maria Lindsey



Maria Lindsey, also known as Cobhamlived at the beginning of the 18th century and she set sail alongside her husband Eric to dominate the routes around Cape Breton. Famous for its ferocity, legend has it that it used prisoners as shooting targets and did not hesitate to stab rival captains. The couple alternated periods of respectability with new pirate raids, accumulating wealth and reputation. Maria embodied the cruelest and most pragmatic side of piracycapable of bold strategies and a ferocity capable of instilling fear. His life ended tragically with suicidemarking the end of a woman who had made the sea and strength her identity.

Sources, interpretations and memory

The testimonies about these women reflect the point of view of those who observed them: for authors they were Roman or Iberian predators of the seawhile in local traditions they could appear as defenders or legitimate rulers. Recent historiography, also thanks to Ottoman documents and naval archeology studies, has contributed to providing a more complex reading. These figures precede the female pirates of the modern age by centuries and show how navigation and piracy were also spaces in which they could emerge female leadership related to war, economics and government. Beyond the legendary images, their documented presence confirms the active role of women in the political and maritime history of the Mediterranean area.