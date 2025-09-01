The sky of September 2025, between Eclipse di Luna and Equinozio: the astronomical events not to be missed

The image shows a composition of photos of the different phases of the total moon eclipse, taken in France in 2021



Despite the summer in the northern hemisphere is about to turn to the end, the summer sky will give us some Last shows For this month of September 2025 to be scored on the calendar. It starts with what is probably the main dish of the month, or theTotal Eclipse of Moon on Sunday 7 September, whose totality phase will be visible shortly after sunset from Italy. Then theLunar concealment of the Pleiades, Saturn and Neptune in opposition and at the slightest distance from the earth andPartial eclipse of Sun on September 21stunfortunately this not visible from Italy. The month will close with theautumn equinox marking, the end of the summer season of this 2025.

The total eclipse of the moon of 7 September

The moon will be great protagonist of this month with two events, the most spectacular of which will be theTotal Eclipse of Moon on Sunday 7 September. In Italy we will be particularly lucky, because the moon will rise in the east/north-east direction own Shortly after the start of the totality phase.

The moon will enter the penumbra of the earth at 5:28 pm Italian time and in his shadow about an hour later. During this phase the moon is still under the horizon and it will be for the first part of the eclipse, when the percentage of lunar disco in the shadow of the earth will slowly increase more and more. To 19:30the whole Lunar disco will be swallowed up by the earthly shadow And just a few minutes later the moon will rise on the East/North-East horizon, which therefore you will have to try to have free to enjoy the show. The event will be Visible to the naked eye And it represents an excellent opportunity to take an unforgettable photo to our satellite.

There Total phase will last until 20:52 About, after which the moon will leave slowly from the shadow of the earth, with the lunar disc which will return to being illuminated as usual during the full moon. THE’full output from the earth’s shadow it will take place around At 9:50 pm And about an hour later you will also have the exit from the Lunar Pulve.

Schematic representation not in a scale of the relative -Luna positions during a total lunar eclipse.



During the totality phase, the moon will acquire the characteristic reddish color of the total lunar eclipses, due to the fact that in this phase the moon will be illuminated by Solar light refracted by the Earth’s atmosphere After crossing it. The Earth’s atmosphere acts as a sort of filter that lets the red component of sunlight almost unaltered, while the blue one is deflected and widespread (that’s why the sky is blue).

THE’Total eclipse of the moon will coincide necessarily with the full moon phasesince the eclipse for future requires that the earth comes to find itself between the moon and the sun. Although the full moon takes place every month, the same cannot be said of the total eclipses. The moon in fact orbit on a plan that is inclined compared to the earth-sail one And only when the moon is in one of the two knots (The two points where the lunar orbital plan intersects the orbital Earth-Sole orbital plane, the ecliptic) Then you can have a total eclipse of the moon.

Lunar concealment of the Pleiades of 12 September

The second great appointment involving the moon will take place in Night between Friday 12 and Saturday 13 September 2025. Looking at East/North-East Managementfrom 22:30 onwards, the Moon will hide the splendid stellar pile of the Pleiadiin the constellation of the bull. This event, although visible to the naked eye, shows all its spectacularity when observed through binoculars or a telescope. Concealment will last From 22:30 to onefor which there will be ample space to attempt visual observation or astrophotography.

Saturn and Neptune in opposition

The planets Saturn and Neptune they will reach theopposition on 21 and 23 Septemberrespectively. This celestial configuration occurs when a planet external to the terrestrial orbit finds themselves exactly in opposite direction to the sun compared to the earth. The opposition represents the Best time to observe an objectas it is visible all night, rising and setting in an opposite way compared to the sun.

Saturn will be Particularly brilliant on September 19thwhen it reaches the minimal distance from the earth equal to 8.5 astronomical units (1.27 billion of km), unfortunately, however, with the rings not yet too inclined compared to the line of view of the earth. Neptune instead it will reach the minimal distance from the earth on the same day of the opposition, the 23 Septemberwhen it is found to 4.3 billion km from the earth. Recall that while Saturn is visible to the naked eye, the same does not apply to Neptune which is observable only with the help of a good binoculars or telescope, in relatively dark skies.

Partial eclipse of Sun on September 21st

On September 21 we will have the Second eclipse of the monthspecifically a partial solar eclipse, that is, in which the Moon disc will partially cover that of the sun. It is no coincidence that a solar eclipse follows the lunar one of 14 days, since, as we have seen, the moon will still be near one of its nodes, a necessary condition so that land, moon and sun are perfectly aligned to generate lunar and solar eclipses.

THE’Partial solar eclipse of the 21st will take place between 18:29 and 22:53 Italian time, when the moon obscures the sun disk to a percentage of about the’85, 5%. Unfortunately this eclipse will not be visible from Italybut only from Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and Pacific Islands.

Autumn Equinox on 22 September

We close the roundup of the most important astronomical events of the month with theautumn equinoxwhich marks the end of the astronomical summer in the boreal hemisphere. This year the equinox will fall the September 22 at 20:19 now Italian.